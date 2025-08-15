Central Valley Saints Sports Club

Central Valley Saints Sports Club

2025 Saints Slugfest

6001 W Bowles Ave

Raisin City, CA 93652, USA

9U Division - Team Registration
$395

For 2026 ages (players must not turn 10 before May 1, 2026). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams—championship rings for 1st and finalist.

Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.

10U Division - Team Registration
$395

For 2026 ages (players must not turn 11 before May 1, 2026). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams——championship rings for 1st and finalist.

Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.

