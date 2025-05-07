Filipino Community of Ventura County, Inc.
2025 Salute to the Graduates - Alumni Scholarship Donations
Friend
$10
Salute to the Graduates Program Support
Salute to the Graduates Program Support
Supporter ($25 for ‘25)
$25
$25 for the Class of '25
$25 for the Class of '25
Super Hero ($47 for 47)
$47
$47 for 47 Years of the Salutes Tradition
$47 for 47 Years of the Salutes Tradition
Partner
$75
Embracing the future of the program
Embracing the future of the program
Champion
$100
Forward thinking and planning for the future.
Forward thinking and planning for the future.
Other
free
Insert your specific gift amount in the donation box below.
Insert your specific gift amount in the donation box below.
