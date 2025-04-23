2025 Sam's Carwash Card

Gift cards will be given to the student who you list as selling the card below, they will then be responsible for delivering the gift card to you. Donations below will go to the students fees of your choice **Be sure to change the zeffy donation to zero if you do not wish to donate to the zeffy platform**

Gift cards will be given to the student who you list as selling the card below, they will then be responsible for delivering the gift card to you. Donations below will go to the students fees of your choice **Be sure to change the zeffy donation to zero if you do not wish to donate to the zeffy platform**

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