2025 San Joaquin Kit Fox Workshop

We highly recommend adding this to your collection! Much of the topics covered by Brian in this workshop are summarized in his book, "The San Joaquin Kit Fox". We are offering the book at a discounted rate for pick up at the workshop. https://www.cornellpress.cornell.edu/book/9781501775055/the-san-joaquin-kit-fox/#bookTabs=1
SJKF long sleeve shirt
Not a CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.
CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.
Students must register with their student email address and be able to provide proof of full-time enrollment in an accredited institution. Must be able to attended the entire workshop.
Early Career Professionals are defined as having graduated within the last three (3) years and can demonstrate financial need
Join the Waitlist! You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
This ticket is for ONLY for confirmed instructors and workshop staff for tracking purposes. Please select the waitlist ticket option above to be added to this year's waitlist.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!