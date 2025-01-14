eventClosed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY HOME & LIFE EXPO

790 Christina Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32086, USA

addExtraDonation

$

CORNERSTONE - Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Main Event Sponsor featured in all event marketing | Participate in the “Passport” Game! | Attendees visit your table to get their program stamped for a chance to win a grand prize. | Contribute to Grand Prize Basket - Highlight your business with a featured item in our top giveaway. | Table location, your choice! | Prime, full page ad in event program for all attendees | 8' Table - pipe & drape

KEYSTONE - Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured in all event marketing | Participate in the “Passport” Game! Attendees visit your table to get their program stamped for a chance to win a grand prize. | Contribute to Grand Prize Basket - Highlight your business with a featured item in our top giveaway. | Priority table location | Half-page ad in event program for all attendees | 6' Table - pipe & drape

WELCOME HOME - Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo featured in all event marketing | Logo in event program | Contribute to Grand Prize Basket - Highlight your business with a featured item in our top giveaway | 6' Table - pipe & drape

WELCOME HOME - Bronze Sponsor
$250

Logo featured in all event marketing | Logo in event program | Contribute to Grand Prize Basket - Highlight your business with a featured item in our top giveaway | Shared 6' Table - pipe & drape

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing