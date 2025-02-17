2025 Santo Community Assn Garage Sale

FOR THOSE PAYING ONLINE
***Must pay online by April 19th***
This registration is good for one address only. You will receive a numbered sign for your yard and that number will be displayed on the event map for people to see where you live and how to get there.
Community Garage Sale Participate Entry
Free
FOR THOSE PAYING BY CHECK
Mail check to:
Santo Community Assn
PO BOX 11
Santo,Texas 76472
***Must receive check by April 19th***
This registration is good for one address only. You will receive a numbered sign for your yard and that number will be displayed on the event map for people to see where you live and how to get there.
