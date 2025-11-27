Help For Healthcare Professionals

Hosted by

Help For Healthcare Professionals

About this event

2025 Sapphire Holiday Soiree

1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 812

Snellville, GA 30078, USA

Sapphire Access Pass
$50

- Entry to the Sapphire Soiree
- One complimentary drink ticket
(Cash Bar available)
- Live music by DJ XL
- Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments
- Networking with sponsors, supporters, and healthcare leaders

Sapphire Access Pass (Youth)
$25

YOUTH-MED Alumni + 18 yrs & under

- Entry to the Sapphire Soiree
- One complimentary non-alcoholic drink ticket
- Live music by DJ XL
- Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments
- Networking with sponsors, supporters, and healthcare leaders

Soiree Impact Fund
Pay what you can

Can’t attend?
Give any amount to support the work celebrated at our Soirée and help advance our mission.

Sapphire Champagne/ Mixed Drink
$15

Per Drink.
Includes Champagne, Code Blue Signature Drink

Sapphire Wine
$10

Per Drink.

Sapphire Punch/ Soda
$5

Per Drink.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!