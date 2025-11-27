2025 Sapphire Holiday Soiree

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About this event
- Entry to the Sapphire Soiree
- One complimentary drink ticket
(Cash Bar available)
- Live music by DJ XL
- Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments
- Networking with sponsors, supporters, and healthcare leaders
YOUTH-MED Alumni + 18 yrs & under
- Entry to the Sapphire Soiree
- One complimentary non-alcoholic drink ticket
- Live music by DJ XL
- Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments
- Networking with sponsors, supporters, and healthcare leaders
Can’t attend?
Give any amount to support the work celebrated at our Soirée and help advance our mission.
Per Drink.
Includes Champagne, Code Blue Signature Drink
Per Drink.
Per Drink.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!