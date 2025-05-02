SCAEYC 2025 Annual Conference

Grants entry to SCAEYC members for Friday and Saturday
Grants entry for nonmembers for Friday and Saturday.
Grants entry to current students for Friday and Saturday.
Grants entry to SCAEYC members for Friday only
Grants entry for Friday only for nonmembers.
Grants entry to current students for Friday only.
Grants entry to SCAEYC members for Saturday only
Grants entry to non-members for Saturday only
Grants entry to current students for Saturday only.
Cost: $1,000, plus door prize: We will provide you with a table in a high-traffic area, 2 lunches each day, presentation opportunity, and your logo featured in conference materials.
Cost: $500, plus door prize. We will provide you with a table in a high traffic area, 2 lunches each day, and recognition in conference acknowledgements.
Cost: $300, plus door prize. We will provide you with a table and 1 lunch each day.
Gold Sponsor benefits, plus signage at lunch tables.
Gold Sponsor benefits, plus signage at lunch tables.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing