Hosted by

Medfield Community Cable Access Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction - 2025 Scarecrow Spooktacular

Pick-up location

18 N Meadows Rd, Medfield, MA 02052, USA

Kingsbury Club Individual Membership
$110

Starting bid

3-month Kingsbury Club Individual Membership ($535 value)

Nights on the Town
$50

Starting bid

Gift cards from Avenue, 21 North, Basil's, Wasabi, and Perfect Strangers ($230 value)

Home Chef Starter Kit
$50

Starting bid

$100 Brothers gift card, 2 cookbooks, and 2 jars of jams ($225 value)

Mando and Muscles
$40

Starting bid

Little Gym Medway membership & Swag, Mandalorian Gift Set, Grogu doll ($180 value)

Bird Watching Basket
$30

Starting bid

Trustees Membership, Scarf and Hat Set, Binoculars, Book about Birds ($150 value)

Magnolia Lake Painting
$30

Starting bid

16"X20" Acrylic Painting by local artist Kyran ($150 value)

Painting Party
$30

Starting bid

(4) Birch Street Studio Classes ($140 value)

Brunch & Lunch on Us
$25

Starting bid

Gift Cards from Blue Moon, Village Griddle, Around the Plate, and Playa Bowl ($125 value)

Hole in Won Basket
$20

Starting bid

Round of Golf at Sassamon Golf Course and 12 Titlest golf balls ($107 value)

Movie Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

$25 AMC gift card, full sized candy, Orville Redenbacher popcorn ($80 value)

Cozy Craft and Cuddles Basket
$20

Starting bid

Fall crafting kits, Medfield TV blanket, and crochet stuffed bunny ($72 value)

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