Silent Auction - 2025 Scarecrow Spooktacular

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Starting bid
3-month Kingsbury Club Individual Membership ($535 value)
Starting bid
Gift cards from Avenue, 21 North, Basil's, Wasabi, and Perfect Strangers ($230 value)
Starting bid
$100 Brothers gift card, 2 cookbooks, and 2 jars of jams ($225 value)
Starting bid
Little Gym Medway membership & Swag, Mandalorian Gift Set, Grogu doll ($180 value)
Starting bid
Trustees Membership, Scarf and Hat Set, Binoculars, Book about Birds ($150 value)
Starting bid
16"X20" Acrylic Painting by local artist Kyran ($150 value)
Starting bid
(4) Birch Street Studio Classes ($140 value)
Starting bid
Gift Cards from Blue Moon, Village Griddle, Around the Plate, and Playa Bowl ($125 value)
Starting bid
Round of Golf at Sassamon Golf Course and 12 Titlest golf balls ($107 value)
Starting bid
$25 AMC gift card, full sized candy, Orville Redenbacher popcorn ($80 value)
Starting bid
Fall crafting kits, Medfield TV blanket, and crochet stuffed bunny ($72 value)
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