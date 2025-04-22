eventClosed

2025 Scholarship Awards Brunch

Eagles Nest Country Club

12801 Stone Hill Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Scholarship Recipient and Invited Guest
free
All scholarship recipients should register using this option. You can also register one (1) guest.
VSG/Community Partner
free
Scholarship Sponsors + Guests
free
As a Scholarship Sponsor, you may register yourself plus two (2) guests.
Scholarship Committee
free
UEO Members
free

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing