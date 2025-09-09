2025 Scholarship Fund

Hightower High School, Class of 2025





District: Fort Bend ISD





University of Choice: Texas Southern University





Career Aspirations: To become a pilot





Something Unique:

Julian is a proud participant in the Chauncy Glover Project, where he learned the power of confidence, consistency, and leadership rooted in giving back and showing up for others.





What Being Unapologetically Impactful Means to Julian:

“It means being a responsible man who speaks up, follows through on his word, and creates change even when it’s uncomfortable. When I walk into a room, I want to lift the energy and bring value with me. I don’t want to be the kind of person who leaves a room the same or worse. I want to make it better. I want to be a positive change in someone’s life, leave a lasting mark, and have people feel like they can always welcome me back without hesitation.”





Julian Lister is the definition of Black Excellence.