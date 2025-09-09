2025 Scholarship Fund

Starting bid
Shadow Creek High School, Class of 2025
District: Alvin ISD
University of Choice: Texas Southern University
Career Aspirations: To become an attorney
Something Unique:
Izaiah is a proud member of the Kappa League Leadership Program, where he learned that “impact isn’t always about being loud—it’s in mentoring others, showing up early, speaking up when it’s hard, and carrying yourself with pride and purpose.”
What Black Excellence Means to Izaiah:
“It means standing tall in a world that wasn’t built for us, and still shining regardless. It’s about breaking generational barriers, staying true to our roots, and doing everything with purpose and pride.”
Izaiah Bingham is Unapologetically Impactful.
Hightower High School, Class of 2025
District: Fort Bend ISD
University of Choice: Texas Southern University
Career Aspirations: To become a pilot
Something Unique:
Julian is a proud participant in the Chauncy Glover Project, where he learned the power of confidence, consistency, and leadership rooted in giving back and showing up for others.
What Being Unapologetically Impactful Means to Julian:
“It means being a responsible man who speaks up, follows through on his word, and creates change even when it’s uncomfortable. When I walk into a room, I want to lift the energy and bring value with me. I don’t want to be the kind of person who leaves a room the same or worse. I want to make it better. I want to be a positive change in someone’s life, leave a lasting mark, and have people feel like they can always welcome me back without hesitation.”
Julian Lister is the definition of Black Excellence.
