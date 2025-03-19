I Just Want To Say Women's Group Inc
eventClosed
2025 Scholarship Soirée - Member's Only
55 Town Center Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Full Payment Option
$100
All proceeds from the general admission, minus expenses, will go towards the IJWTS Scholarship Program. ALL SALES FINAL!
All proceeds from the general admission, minus expenses, will go towards the IJWTS Scholarship Program. ALL SALES FINAL!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Member Payment Option #2
$50
Two(2) equal payments of $50 with balance due before event. Installment payments will not be refunded. ALL SALES FINAL!
Two(2) equal payments of $50 with balance due before event. Installment payments will not be refunded. ALL SALES FINAL!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Member Payment Option #3
$25
Four(4) equal payments of $25 with final payment due before event. Installment payments will not be refunded. ALL SALES FINAL!
Four(4) equal payments of $25 with final payment due before event. Installment payments will not be refunded. ALL SALES FINAL!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout