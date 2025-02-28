2025 A2A Science Symposium: Connecting Ecosystems for a Resilient Future

Join us at Indian River Lakes Conservancy's Redwood Lakes Preserve, a critical core area of the A2A corridor. We'll start with a visit to the Trailside Learning Center to learn about the area's unique ecology. We'll then hike along the 1.2-mile trail, where you'll experience the wetlands that are vital to the region's biodiversity.

