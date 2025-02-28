2025 A2A Science Symposium: Connecting Ecosystems for a Resilient Future

Includes light breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks and full day of sessions on April 11th.
Canadian Professional Registration
$94
As a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, Canadian tickets are offered at par.
Student Registration
$60
Includes light breakfast, lunch, coffee breaks and full day of sessions on April 11th.
Welcome Reception
$10
Join us on Thursday, April 10 for an evening of connection with fellow attendees over hors d'oeuvres at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.
Road Ecology Field Visit + Hike
Free
Join Kate Cleary to visit and learn about three sites along Route 11 that A2A's road ecology research indicates could be valuable wildlife underpasses. Following this, get a first-hand look at the A2A corridor at Thousand Island Land Trust's Crooked Creek Preserve with a group hike on the scenic 3-mile Macsherry Trail.
Indian River Lakes Conservancy Hike
Free
Join us at Indian River Lakes Conservancy's Redwood Lakes Preserve, a critical core area of the A2A corridor. We'll start with a visit to the Trailside Learning Center to learn about the area's unique ecology. We'll then hike along the 1.2-mile trail, where you'll experience the wetlands that are vital to the region's biodiversity.
