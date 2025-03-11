2025 Science2Art Auction

18x13, White Frame

Ziwei Zhao, Kansas State University





This image captures the intricate structure of muscle tissue from the fruit fly (Drosophila), a widely used model in genetic research. The long, white-striped structures represent muscle fibers, responsible for generating movement. Mitochondria, shown in red, are the cell’s energy producers, supplying the power muscles need to contract. A tree-like structure in cyan represents the trachea. The white and cyan circle overlay highlights amyloid structure in muscle.



This study focuses on a genetic muscle condition involving the protein CryAB, which is required to keep other proteins properly folded within muscle cells. In diseased states, CryAB misfolds and aggregates into amyloid-like vesicles that collect and may even leak out of muscle cells, spreading the infection. Understanding how these protein clumps form and spread will aid researchers in developing treatments for muscle degeneration and related hereditary illnesses.