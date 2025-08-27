2025 Scout Popcorn Sale

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America’s healthiest snack food in a resealable adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.
Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.
Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped. Taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 g of trans fat.
Experience the combination of the sweet yet salty flavor of kettle . 0 g trans fat
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter, roasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower, seeds, and almonds
Classic caramel corn mixed with pecans, cashews, and almonds, all drizzled in chocolate
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy sweet and salty combination will leave you wanting more. Comes in an OSU tin
If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you’ll love these chocolaty covered pretzels! Comes in a Columbus blue jackets tin.
Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor. 0 g of trans fat.
Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat or enjoy them individually. Contains caramel corn, cheddar cheese, butter.
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lovers appetite. Contains cheddar cheese, jalapeño cheese, buffalo ranch, white cheddar.
Our chocolate lovers tin features five sweet treats that you can’t resist! Milk chocolaty pretzels, white chocolaty pretzels, peanut butter cup, sea salt splash.
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!