BSA Troop 634

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BSA Troop 634

2025 Scout Popcorn Sale

Yellow popping corn 2lbs item
Yellow popping corn 2lbs
$15

America’s healthiest snack food in a resealable adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.

Classic caramel corn 8oz item
Classic caramel corn 8oz
$15

Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.

Butter microwave 15 pack item
Butter microwave 15 pack
$25

Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped. Taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 g of trans fat.

Kettle corn microwave 15 pack item
Kettle corn microwave 15 pack
$25

Experience the combination of the sweet yet salty flavor of kettle . 0 g trans fat

Trail Mix 14oz item
Trail Mix 14oz
$25

This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter, roasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower, seeds, and almonds

NEW Mountain Munch 14oz item
NEW Mountain Munch 14oz
$25

Classic caramel corn mixed with pecans, cashews, and almonds, all drizzled in chocolate

Caramel sea salt 15 oz item
Caramel sea salt 15 oz
$30

Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy sweet and salty combination will leave you wanting more. Comes in an OSU tin

Milk chocolaty pretzels 15oz item
Milk chocolaty pretzels 15oz
$35

If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you’ll love these chocolaty covered pretzels! Comes in a Columbus blue jackets tin.

Double butter microwave 28 pack item
Double butter microwave 28 pack
$35

Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor. 0 g of trans fat.

Classic Trio 17.75oz item
Classic Trio 17.75oz
$40

Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat or enjoy them individually. Contains caramel corn, cheddar cheese, butter.

Cheese Lovers 15oz item
Cheese Lovers 15oz
$50

Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lovers appetite. Contains cheddar cheese, jalapeño cheese, buffalo ranch, white cheddar.

Chocolate Lovers 55oz item
Chocolate Lovers 55oz
$60

Our chocolate lovers tin features five sweet treats that you can’t resist! Milk chocolaty pretzels, white chocolaty pretzels, peanut butter cup, sea salt splash.

Military Donations item
Military Donations
$30

Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!