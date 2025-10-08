Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

2025 Screamin' Green Halloween Sponsors

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

🎃 The Great Pumpkin Sponsor
$2,500

As the Presenting Sponsor of Screamin’ Green Halloween, your business receives premier recognition throughout the event and across all marketing platforms. This top-tier sponsorship highlights your leadership in supporting community education and environmental awareness.


Benefits include:

  • Presenting Sponsor logo placement at the event entrance, stage, SGH event map and on all printed and digital materials.
  • Recognition in press releases, radio mentions, and social media campaigns.
  • On-stage acknowledgment during the Costume Contest Awards.
  • Option to sponsor a special attraction (e.g., Costume Contest, Raffle Zone, or Community Village).
  • Option to host a premium booth (candy, craft, or activity).
  • Invitation for your team to participate in costume judging.
  • Featured shout-out in post-event thank-you social media and newsletter.
  • Directly supports the Garden’s Education Department — helping fund free field trips, classroom experiences, and youth programs for local schools and families.

Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃

🕸️ Haunted Harvest Sponsor
$1,250

Showcase your business as a champion for environmental education and family fun. Your generous support helps bring Screamin’ Green Halloween to life while funding free field trips, classroom programs, and youth events.


Benefits include:

  • Logo on stage banner, event signage, and digital promotions.
  • Recognition on signage at event entry and activity stations.
  • Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor on the SGH event map.
  • Recognition during costume contest announcements.
  • Option to host a premium booth (candy, craft, or activity).
  • Invitation for your team to participate in costume judging.
  • Featured shout-out in post-event thank-you social media and newsletter.
  • Supports free hands-on field trips and weekly education experiences through the Garden’s Education Department.

🌙 Moonlight Magic Sponsor
$750

As a Moonlight Magic Sponsor, your contribution helps create a safe, imaginative, and eco-friendly Halloween experience for local families while supporting the Garden’s free educational programs for children.


Benefits include:

  • Logo on event signage, website, social media mentions and sponsor boards.
  • Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor on the SGH event map and communications.
  • Option to host a premium booth (candy, craft, or activity).
  • Featured shout-out in post-event thank-you social media and newsletter.
  • Your sponsorship supports monthly children’s programs and educational workshops through the Garden’s Education Department.

🔮 Hex-traordinary Hero
$500

Become a Hex-traordinary Hero and help make Screamin’ Green Halloween a spellbinding success! Your sponsorship directly supports the Garden’s Education Department helping fund free field trips, classroom experiences, and youth programs that inspire the next generation of eco-stewards.


Benefits include:

  • Logo or name on event signage, stage banner, and website.
  • Recognition on SGH event map, social media and event flyer.
  • Recognition during the costume contest.
  • Priority booth placement (candy, craft, or activity).
  • Featured shout-out in post-event thank-you social media.

🧛 Fang-tastic Friend
$300

Show your spooky spirit and community pride as a Fang-tastic Friend! Your support helps keep Screamin’ Green Halloween fun, safe, and educational for the children and families of Key West while directly funding free field trips and youth programs at the Garden.


Benefits include:

  • Logo or business name on signage, website, and printed materials.
  • Recognition on the SGH event map & social media sponsor spotlight.
  • Choice of Candy Booth or Craft Booth.
  • Option to host or decorate a booth.
  • Name on shared sponsor signage at the event.

👻🌱 Boo-tanical Buddies
$200

Join our garden of giving as a Boo-tanical Buddy! Your sponsorship helps bring eco-friendly Halloween fun to life from candy trails to craft tables and supports the Garden’s mission to provide free educational programs for children year-round.


Benefits include:

  • Name listed on event signage and website.
  • Choice of Candy Booth or Craft Booth.
  • Option to decorate and host your station.
  • Name on the SGH event map.

🍭 Candy Cauldron Sponsor
$100

Add some sweetness to the Screamin’ Green Halloween magic! Candy Cauldron Sponsors help fill the Garden’s trick-or-treat trails with eco-friendly fun and delicious surprises for every little ghoul and goblin who visits.


Benefits include:

  • Provides candy and décor for a trick-or-treat booth.
  • Recognition signage at your booth.
  • Name on the SGH event map.
  • Perfect for families, small businesses, or local teams.

🐈‍⬛Creepy Craft Sponsor
$100

Bring creativity to life as a Creepy Craft Sponsor! Your contribution provides materials for kids to enjoy hands-on Halloween crafts that blend art, imagination, and sustainability while supporting the Garden’s educational mission.


Benefits include:

  • Provides craft materials for one children’s activity.
  • Recognition signage at your craft booth.
  • Name on the SGH event map.
  • Perfect for families, small businesses, or local teams.

🧙‍♀️Spooktacular Villager (Community Partner Village)
Free

For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community spell alive, joining our Spooktacular Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we conjure up conservation, creativity, and connection — celebrating Halloween in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.


Benefits include:

  • Reserved space in the Community Partner Village to share your organization’s mission.
  • Name listed on SGH event map, website and signage.
  • Recognition in social media highlights featuring community partners.
  • Opportunity to engage with hundreds of families in a safe, family-friendly environment
  • Supports the Garden’s Education Department and community outreach programs
  • Ideal for nonprofits, schools, and businesses promoting eco-friendly community engagement.


🦇Twilight Treasures Raffle & Auction (In-Kind Donation)
Free

For generous ghouls and spirited supporters who love to enchant the crowd, these in-kind contributions add sparkle to our Twilight Treasures Raffle & Auction. Each donated item helps fund the Garden’s education programs while giving families a chance to win boo-tiful prizes that make learning through nature feel magical.


Benefits include:

  • Your business or name featured on raffle/auction signage and announcements.
  • Recognition on social media and event thank-you board
  • Option to include promotional materials with your donated item
  • Helps fund environmental education and youth programs year-round
  • Donation can be a product, gift card, experience, or basket.


🪄 Volunteer
Free

Volunteers help make the Garden come alive — greeting guests, guiding families, and adding smiles to every spooky corner! Would you like to volunteer for the event?


