2025 Screamin' Green Halloween Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
As the Presenting Sponsor of Screamin’ Green Halloween, your business receives premier recognition throughout the event and across all marketing platforms. This top-tier sponsorship highlights your leadership in supporting community education and environmental awareness.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Showcase your business as a champion for environmental education and family fun. Your generous support helps bring Screamin’ Green Halloween to life while funding free field trips, classroom programs, and youth events.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
As a Moonlight Magic Sponsor, your contribution helps create a safe, imaginative, and eco-friendly Halloween experience for local families while supporting the Garden’s free educational programs for children.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Become a Hex-traordinary Hero and help make Screamin’ Green Halloween a spellbinding success! Your sponsorship directly supports the Garden’s Education Department helping fund free field trips, classroom experiences, and youth programs that inspire the next generation of eco-stewards.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Show your spooky spirit and community pride as a Fang-tastic Friend! Your support helps keep Screamin’ Green Halloween fun, safe, and educational for the children and families of Key West while directly funding free field trips and youth programs at the Garden.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Join our garden of giving as a Boo-tanical Buddy! Your sponsorship helps bring eco-friendly Halloween fun to life from candy trails to craft tables and supports the Garden’s mission to provide free educational programs for children year-round.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Add some sweetness to the Screamin’ Green Halloween magic! Candy Cauldron Sponsors help fill the Garden’s trick-or-treat trails with eco-friendly fun and delicious surprises for every little ghoul and goblin who visits.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Bring creativity to life as a Creepy Craft Sponsor! Your contribution provides materials for kids to enjoy hands-on Halloween crafts that blend art, imagination, and sustainability while supporting the Garden’s educational mission.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community spell alive, joining our Spooktacular Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we conjure up conservation, creativity, and connection — celebrating Halloween in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
For generous ghouls and spirited supporters who love to enchant the crowd, these in-kind contributions add sparkle to our Twilight Treasures Raffle & Auction. Each donated item helps fund the Garden’s education programs while giving families a chance to win boo-tiful prizes that make learning through nature feel magical.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
Volunteers help make the Garden come alive — greeting guests, guiding families, and adding smiles to every spooky corner! Would you like to volunteer for the event?
Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!