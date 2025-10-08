2025 Screamin' Green Halloween Sponsors

As the Presenting Sponsor of Screamin’ Green Halloween, your business receives premier recognition throughout the event and across all marketing platforms. This top-tier sponsorship highlights your leadership in supporting community education and environmental awareness.





Benefits include:

Presenting Sponsor logo placement at the event entrance, stage, SGH event map and on all printed and digital materials .

Recognition in press releases, radio mentions, and social media campaigns .

On-stage acknowledgment during the Costume Contest Awards .

Option to sponsor a special attraction (e.g., Costume Contest, Raffle Zone, or Community Village).

Option to host a premium booth (candy, craft, or activity).

Invitation for your team to participate in costume judging.

Featured shout-out in post-event thank-you social media and newsletter.

Directly supports the Garden’s Education Department — helping fund free field trips, classroom experiences, and youth programs for local schools and families.

Thank you for supporting Screamin’ Green Halloween! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿🎃