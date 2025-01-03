A Totally Rad Island Affair- 2025

Join us as we rock out to the 80's with The Durtbags and DJ Chaka. Includes Front Row Priority Seating for four, 1 bottle of wine, 4 raffle tickets to Exclusive VIP Raffle, 1 Snack Tray.
VIP Table for 4 Preferred Seating First Floor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Join us as we rock out to the 80's with The Durtbags and DJ Chaka. Includes Priority Seating on first floor for four, 1 bottle of wine, 4 raffle tickets to Exclusive VIP Raffle, 1 Snack Tray.
Large VIP High Top Table for 9 First Floor
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets
Join us as we rock out to the 80's with The Durtbags and DJ Chaka. Includes High Top Priority Seating on first floor for nine, 2 bottles of wine, 9 raffle tickets to Exclusive VIP Raffle, 2 Snack Trays.
ADD ON SPONSORSHIP
$200
The sponsor's logo will be featured on event materials, signage, and promotional items and tagged on the event's social media channels.
Please send logo to [email protected] by FEB 14
Add a donation for Sigsbee Charter School PTO
$
