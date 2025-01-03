A Totally Rad Island Affair- 2025

Join us as we rock out to the 80's with The Durtbags and DJ Chaka. Includes Priority Seating on first floor for four, 1 bottle of wine, 4 raffle tickets to Exclusive VIP Raffle, 1 Snack Tray.

Join us as we rock out to the 80's with The Durtbags and DJ Chaka. Includes Priority Seating on first floor for four, 1 bottle of wine, 4 raffle tickets to Exclusive VIP Raffle, 1 Snack Tray.

More details...