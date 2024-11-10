2025 Seafair Festival Raffle – Win 4 Tickets to Seattle’s Biggest Summer Celebration!

Win 4 Tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival! Enter for a chance to win four general admission tickets to Seattle's biggest summer event – Seafair Weekend Festival! Experience thrilling events on land, water, and air, all while supporting the Canvas of Hope Foundation. Prize: 4 Tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival Value: $160 Raffle Ticket Price: $10 each Raffle Timeline: Opens: December 2024 Closes: June 29, 2025 Drawing Date: June 30, 2025 Proceeds benefit the Canvas of Hope Foundation, empowering youth and breaking the cycle of recidivism. Enter now for your chance to win and be part of Seattle’s ultimate summer celebration!

Win 4 Tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival! Enter for a chance to win four general admission tickets to Seattle's biggest summer event – Seafair Weekend Festival! Experience thrilling events on land, water, and air, all while supporting the Canvas of Hope Foundation. Prize: 4 Tickets to Seafair Weekend Festival Value: $160 Raffle Ticket Price: $10 each Raffle Timeline: Opens: December 2024 Closes: June 29, 2025 Drawing Date: June 30, 2025 Proceeds benefit the Canvas of Hope Foundation, empowering youth and breaking the cycle of recidivism. Enter now for your chance to win and be part of Seattle’s ultimate summer celebration!

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