See Me: Unlocking Resources for the Neurodiverse

See Me: Unlocking Resources for the Neurodiverse

2025 See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest Vendors & Sponsorships

5000 Kop Pkwy

Prior Lake, MN 55372, USA

Event Partner Sponsorship
$3,000

See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest presented by YOU! Get your name on all marketing materials right at the top. You'll get an opportunity to speak at the event, as well. Also includes logo on signage around the community before the event; event signage; logo on flyers; logo, link, and bio on the website; logo and link in all newsletters; 3 featured posts on social media; 1 video post on social media; featured bio in 1 newsletter; logo on flyers; booth space.

Ninja Course Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor our feature attraction!! Includes event signage; logo on flyers; logo, link, and bio on the website; logo and link in all newsletters; 3 featured posts on social media; 1 video post on social media; featured bio in 1 newsletter; booth space; and the opportunity to speak to the attendees.

Gold Sponsorships
$1,500

Includes event signage; logo, link, and bio on the website; logo and link in all newsletters; 3 featured posts on social media; 1 video post on social media; featured bio in 1 newsletter; booth space; and the opportunity to speak to the attendees

Inflatable Obstacle Course Sponsor
$1,000

Includes signage at the event; logo and link on the website; 2 featured posts on social media; 1 video post on social media; logo and link in newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.

Silver Sponsorships
$750

Includes event signage; logo and link on the website; logo in newsletters; booth space; 2 featured posts on social media, and promotion on social media during/after the event.

Bronze Sponsorships
$500

Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; shout out on social media and newsletters; booth space; and promotion on social media during/after the event.

Giveaway Bag Sponsor
$300

Includes logo on the giveaway bags, listing on the website; booth space; promotion on social media; logo on newsletters

Sensory-Friendly Space Sponsor
$250

Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; promotion on social media; logo on newsletters

Arts & Crafts Sponsor
$250

Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; promotion on social media; logo on newsletters

Bubble Fun Sponsor
$250

Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; promotion on social media; logo on newsletters

Games Sponsor
$250

Includes signage at the event; listing on the website; booth space; promotion on social media; logo on newsletters

Community Sponsor
$250

Want to show your support for the neurodiverse community? Become a Community Sponsor! Shoutout on social media; listing on website and newsletter; name on banner at the event, booth optional

Supporter
$100

Don't need a booth, but want to show your support? Become a Supporter! Shoutout on social media; listing on website; name on banner at the event

Vendor Booth
$100

10'x10' space in an outdoor area; listing on the website and social media. Please bring your own table, chairs, and canopy, if wanted.

Vender Booth - Nonprofit
$75

10'x10' space in an outdoor area; listing on the website and social media. Please bring your own table, chairs, and canopy, if wanted.

