2025 See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest Vendors & Sponsorships

See Me Neurodiverse Community Fest presented by YOU! Get your name on all marketing materials right at the top. You'll get an opportunity to speak at the event, as well. Also includes logo on signage around the community before the event; event signage; logo on flyers; logo, link, and bio on the website; logo and link in all newsletters; 3 featured posts on social media; 1 video post on social media; featured bio in 1 newsletter; logo on flyers; booth space.