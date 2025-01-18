2025 Self-Paced Financial Education & Preparedness For Women ~ Virtual Learning Seminar

I WANT TO ATTEND
$299
BOOK NOW and we will email you information on 2/1/25
I can't attend but I'd like to support this program
$500
I can't attend but I'd like to support this program
$1,000
I can't attend but I'd like to support this program
$2,500
I can't attend but I'd like to support this program
$5,000
I can't attend but I'd like to support this program
$10,000
Add a donation for Ecologistics Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!