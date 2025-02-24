People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.

People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.

2025 Selma March

2325 St Stephens Rd

Mobile, AL 36617, USA

Tier One – Legacy Partner
$3,000

1 left!

• Recognized as a Funding Sponsor on our social media platforms with a pinned post for 30 days • Acknowledged as a partner on the homepage of our website for 3 months • Premium visibility throughout our promotions and marketing • Your logo prominently displayed on our banner for the event. • Gain exposure to our Facebook audience, website visitors, and hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Two – Itinerary Headliner
$1,500

1 left!

• Full-page acknowledgment in the official event itinerary • Featured alongside key event details to maximize visibility • Your logo prominently displayed on our banner for the event. • Gain exposure to our Facebook audience, website visitors, and hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Three – Itinerary Sponsor
$750

1 left!

• Half-page acknowledgment in the official event itinerary • Great opportunity to highlight your organization’s commitment to history and unity • Full-page acknowledgment in the official event itinerary • Featured alongside key event details to maximize visibility • Your logo displayed on our banner for the event. • Gain exposure to our Facebook audience, website visitors, and hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Four – Banner Placement
$250

1 left!

• Your logo displayed on our banner for the event • Gain exposure to hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Five – Community Supporter
$65

1 left!

• Your organization and contact information listed in our event itinerary under “Proud Supporters” • Included in a group Facebook acknowledgment post

