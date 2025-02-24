2025 Selma March

• Recognized as a Funding Sponsor on our social media platforms with a pinned post for 30 days
• Acknowledged as a partner on the homepage of our website for 3 months
• Premium visibility throughout our promotions and marketing
• Your logo prominently displayed on our banner for the event.
• Gain exposure to our Facebook audience, website visitors, and hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Two – Itinerary Headliner
$1,500
1 left!
• Full-page acknowledgment in the official event itinerary
• Featured alongside key event details to maximize visibility
• Your logo prominently displayed on our banner for the event.
• Gain exposure to our Facebook audience, website visitors, and hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Three – Itinerary Sponsor
$750
1 left!
• Half-page acknowledgment in the official event itinerary
• Great opportunity to highlight your organization’s commitment to history and unity
Tier Four – Banner Placement
$250
1 left!
• Your logo displayed on our banner for the event
• Gain exposure to hundreds of attendees and community leaders
Tier Five – Community Supporter
$65
1 left!
• Your organization and contact information listed in our event itinerary under “Proud Supporters”
• Included in a group Facebook acknowledgment post
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!