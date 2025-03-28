Semi-Annual Gumbo Fundraiser on Saturday, May 31st, 2025

This delicious savory gumbo will include;
-Chicken
-Smoked Turkey
-Sausage (pork free)
-Shrimp
-Crawfish tails
-Dungeness Crab meat
-Crab legs
You will also receive rice, a desert, and a drink
Chicken and sausage Gumbo (no okra)
$30
This delicious savory gumbo will include;
-Chicken
-Smoked Turkey
-Sausage (pork free)
You will also receive rice, a desert, and a drink
Platinum Sponsor
$1,111
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Platinum Sponsor – $1,111
Recognition & Benefits:
-Premier logo placement on all event materials (flyers, social media, website)
-Recognition as Platinum Sponsor in all media
-Verbal recognition during live event announcements and recordings
-Featured spotlight in our post-event thank-you email and newsletter
-7 complimentary gumbo meals with dessert and drink
Your Impact: Will fund 10 Comfort Bags, or a wellness outing or support a family with cremation and burial assistance.
Gold Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Gold Sponsor – $550
Recognition & Benefits:
Logo on event materials (flyers, social media, website)
Verbal recognition during event and community thank-you video
Social media shoutout across all platforms
3 complimentary gumbo meals with dessert and drink
Your Impact: Supports Healing Spaces and provides Comfort Bags to families navigating loss.
