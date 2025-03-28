The Leilani Foundation

Hosted by

The Leilani Foundation

About this event

Semi-Annual Gumbo Fundraiser on Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Portland

OR, USA

Gumbo w/ Seafood (no okra)
$40
This delicious savory gumbo will include; -Chicken -Smoked Turkey -Sausage (pork free) -Shrimp -Crawfish tails -Dungeness Crab meat -Crab legs You will also receive rice, a desert, and a drink
Chicken and sausage Gumbo (no okra)
$30
This delicious savory gumbo will include; -Chicken -Smoked Turkey -Sausage (pork free) You will also receive rice, a desert, and a drink
Platinum Sponsor
$1,111
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Platinum Sponsor – $1,111 Recognition & Benefits: -Premier logo placement on all event materials (flyers, social media, website) -Recognition as Platinum Sponsor in all media -Verbal recognition during live event announcements and recordings -Featured spotlight in our post-event thank-you email and newsletter -7 complimentary gumbo meals with dessert and drink Your Impact:  Will fund 10 Comfort Bags, or a wellness outing or support a family with cremation and burial assistance.
Gold Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Gold Sponsor – $550 Recognition & Benefits: Logo on event materials (flyers, social media, website) Verbal recognition during event and community thank-you video Social media shoutout across all platforms 3 complimentary gumbo meals with dessert and drink Your Impact: Supports Healing Spaces and provides Comfort Bags to families navigating loss.
Add a donation for The Leilani Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!