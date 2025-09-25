2025 SER Leadership Summit Vendor Booths

rate.xLeft
2025 Inaugural Southeast Regional Leadership Summit Vendor Booth) at the Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel & Casino, Biloxi, MS
Thursday, November 7, 2025 --Set-up only 5:00pm – 9pm *NO SALES”
Friday, November 8 --- Open 8am – 8pm
Saturday, November 9, 2025 Open 8am – 4pm (Must be broken down by 6pm)
The booth fee for exhibitors/vendors is $450.00/per table for the three-day conference.
Chi Eta Phi Sorority member’s booth fee is $350.00/per table for the three-day conference.
