2025 SER Leadership Summit Vendor Booths

2025 Inaugural Southeast Regional Leadership Summit Vendor Booth) at the Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel & Casino, Biloxi, MS

Thursday, November 7, 2025 --Set-up only 5:00pm – 9pm *NO SALES”

Friday, November 8 --- Open 8am – 8pm

Saturday, November 9, 2025 Open 8am – 4pm (Must be broken down by 6pm)

The booth fee for exhibitors/vendors is $450.00/per table for the three-day conference.