2025 Serve Day - YMCA at O.P. Schnabel Park

Why Volunteer?📍Volunteers must be 15 years or older
🛠️ Hands-On Help: You’ll assist with assembling playhouses and mud kitchens, placing stepping stones, painting, landscaping, and more.
💚 No Experience Needed: We welcome all skill levels! Guidance and tools will be provided — just bring your willingness to serve.
🌳 Meaningful Impact: Everything you help build will be used and loved by kids in our community for years to come.
🤝 Teamwork & Connection: Work side by side with neighbors, friends, families, and local organizations in a day full of purpose and joy.
Outdoor Fence
$1,000
Why Sponsor outdoor fence?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Mud Kitchen
$450
Why Sponsor a Mud Kitchen?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Playhouse Sponsorship
$350
Why Sponsor a Playhouse?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Trail Stepping logs
$250
Why Sponsor a Trail Stepping logs?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Picnic Table
$100
Why Sponsor a Picnic Table?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Sensory Stepping Stones
$50
Why Sponsor a Sensory Stepping Stones?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
Outdoor Toys
$25
Why Sponsor outdoor toys?
🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit.
🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside.
🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity.
💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.
