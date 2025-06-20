Helotes Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

Helotes Chamber Foundation

About this event

2025 Serve Day - YMCA at O.P. Schnabel Park

9606 Bandera Rd

San Antonio, TX 78250, USA

Volunteer item
Volunteer
Free

Why Volunteer?📍Volunteers must be 15 years or older 🛠️ Hands-On Help: You’ll assist with assembling playhouses and mud kitchens, placing stepping stones, painting, landscaping, and more. 💚 No Experience Needed: We welcome all skill levels! Guidance and tools will be provided — just bring your willingness to serve. 🌳 Meaningful Impact: Everything you help build will be used and loved by kids in our community for years to come. 🤝 Teamwork & Connection: Work side by side with neighbors, friends, families, and local organizations in a day full of purpose and joy.

Outdoor Fence item
Outdoor Fence
$1,000

Why Sponsor outdoor fence? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Mud Kitchen Sponsorship item
Outdoor Mud Kitchen Sponsorship
$150

Why Sponsor mud Kitchen? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Playhouse Sponsorship item
Outdoor Playhouse Sponsorship item
Outdoor Playhouse Sponsorship
$285

Why Sponsor a Playhouse? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Trail Stepping logs Sponsorship item
Outdoor Trail Stepping logs Sponsorship
$250

Why Sponsor a Trail Stepping logs? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Picnic Table Sponsorship item
Outdoor Picnic Table Sponsorship
$150

Why Sponsor a Picnic Table? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Sensory Stepping Stones Sponsorship item
Outdoor Sensory Stepping Stones Sponsorship
$50

Why Sponsor a Sensory Stepping Stones? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Outdoor Toys Sponsorship item
Outdoor Toys Sponsorship item
Outdoor Toys Sponsorship item
Outdoor Toys Sponsorship
$25

Why Sponsor outdoor toys? 🎨 Lasting Visibility: Your name or logo will be featured on a plaque at the giving grove, recognizing your generous support to all who visit. 🧒 Meaningful Impact: You’ll help create a space that nurtures creativity, confidence, and community in every child who steps inside. 🌳 Community Connection: Show your commitment to families, education, and play-based learning in a setting built by volunteers and powered by generosity. 💚 Legacy of Service: Your sponsorship helps us turn Serve Day into something permanent — a gift to the children and families who call this community home.

Add a donation for Helotes Chamber Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!