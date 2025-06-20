2025 Serve Day - YMCA at O.P. Schnabel Park

Why Volunteer?📍Volunteers must be 15 years or older 🛠️ Hands-On Help: You’ll assist with assembling playhouses and mud kitchens, placing stepping stones, painting, landscaping, and more. 💚 No Experience Needed: We welcome all skill levels! Guidance and tools will be provided — just bring your willingness to serve. 🌳 Meaningful Impact: Everything you help build will be used and loved by kids in our community for years to come. 🤝 Teamwork & Connection: Work side by side with neighbors, friends, families, and local organizations in a day full of purpose and joy.