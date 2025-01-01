$100 Dinner Serven Volunteer Fire Company

Please choose this option if you wish to make 5 / $20 payments instead of paying in full. *You are responsible for making sure payment is received by the 10th of each month to be eligible for monthly drawing. You can pay here or in person. * If ticket isn't paid in full by 8/10/25 your ticket will be resold, and NO REFUND will be given.

Please choose this option if you wish to make 5 / $20 payments instead of paying in full. *You are responsible for making sure payment is received by the 10th of each month to be eligible for monthly drawing. You can pay here or in person. * If ticket isn't paid in full by 8/10/25 your ticket will be resold, and NO REFUND will be given.

seeMoreDetailsMobile