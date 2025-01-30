High Seas and High Stakes Gala

Valid for your active students, non-student guests, alums, GSM staff, admitted, and faculty. **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
We can pass on the savings to our fellow classmates! *** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Valid for your active students, non-student guests, alums, GSM staff, admitted, and faculty. **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
We can pass on the savings to our fellow classmates! *** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Group Ticket 4 people
$340
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Bring your friends and family and get a $5 discount per General Admission ticket. There is a limited supply, and it is valid until it sells out! **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
*** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Bring your friends and family and get a $5 discount per General Admission ticket. There is a limited supply, and it is valid until it sells out! **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
*** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Group Ticket 6 people
$510
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Bring your friends and family and get a $5 discount per General Admission ticket. There is a limited supply, and it is valid until it sells out! **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
We can pass on the savings to our fellow classmates! *** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Bring your friends and family and get a $5 discount per General Admission ticket. There is a limited supply, and it is valid until it sells out! **The steering committee successfully negotiated the 20% surcharge fee with the vendor for tickets purchased after 4/19!
We can pass on the savings to our fellow classmates! *** This ticket sale ends on Fri, April 25 at 12:00 pm.
Add a donation for Associated Students of Management
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!