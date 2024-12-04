2025 SF GOSPEL CHURCH Youth Winter Camp

4-6 people per room, you will be sharing a queen bed. If you are a married couple or a family staying with children, you can purchase this option and will have your own room but it will not be lake view (if you would like to have a lake view you will need to purchase the deluxe room option). Please note: JANUARY 10TH IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR CAMP
Deluxe Adult Ticket
$270
2 people per room, you will have your own queen bed. Please coordinate and find a roommate who is also purchasing the deluxe option prior to purchasing this ticket to ensure you have your desired roommate.
Lake view room for married couples or families with children who purchase this option (both husband and wife need to purchase deluxe tickets, for families mom and dad need to purchase deluxe tickets and kids can get children tickets).
Children's Ticket (ages 4-12; children 0-3 stay free!)
$120
Must stay in a room with parent(s).
Van Ticket
$25
Transportation to Lake Tahoe on Friday evening and back to the Bay Area Monday afternoon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!