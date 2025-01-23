Kelso Business and Community Association

Hosted by

Kelso Business and Community Association

About this event

2025 Shamrock Shuffle Sponsorships

Tam O'Shanter Way

Kelso, WA 98626, USA

Shamrock Sponsor
$300
General Event Sponsor - unlimited availability Logo on marketing materials Social Media recognition Business name on 50 eggs
Green With Envy Sponsor
$600
Top Prizes Sponsors - 6 available Logo on marketing materials Social Media recognition Radio recognition Sponsor sign displayed Business Name on 100 eggs 2 tickets to event
'I Got Too Lucky' Sponsor
$400
Hangover Recovery Kit Sponsors - 2 available Logo on marketing materials Social Media recognition Business name on day-after essentials including Tylenol, hydration help, etc. Radio recognition 2 tickets to event
Poncho Sponsor
$400
Because it's Washington...in March - 1 available Logo on marketing materials Social Media recognition Business name on packaging of ponchos in event bags
Bag O'Gold Sponsor
$600
Bag Sponsors - 4 available Logo on marketing materials Social Media recognition Business name (one of 4) on back of bags for the egg hunt Radio recognition 2 tickets to event
Pot O'Gold Sponsor
$900
Grand Prize Sponsor - 2 available Logo on marketing materials including bags. Extra Social Media recognition Business name on 200 eggs Extra Radio recognition 4 tickets to event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!