2025 Shamrock Shuffle Sponsorships

General Event Sponsor - unlimited availability
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on 50 eggs
General Event Sponsor - unlimited availability
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on 50 eggs
Green With Envy Sponsor
$600
Top Prizes Sponsors - 6 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Radio recognition
Sponsor sign displayed
Business Name on 100 eggs
2 tickets to event
Top Prizes Sponsors - 6 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Radio recognition
Sponsor sign displayed
Business Name on 100 eggs
2 tickets to event
'I Got Too Lucky' Sponsor
$400
Hangover Recovery Kit Sponsors - 2 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on day-after essentials including Tylenol, hydration help, etc.
Radio recognition
2 tickets to event
Hangover Recovery Kit Sponsors - 2 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on day-after essentials including Tylenol, hydration help, etc.
Radio recognition
2 tickets to event
Poncho Sponsor
$400
Because it's Washington...in March - 1 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on packaging of ponchos in event bags
Because it's Washington...in March - 1 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name on packaging of ponchos in event bags
Bag O'Gold Sponsor
$600
Bag Sponsors - 4 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name (one of 4) on back of bags for the egg hunt
Radio recognition
2 tickets to event
Bag Sponsors - 4 available
Logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition
Business name (one of 4) on back of bags for the egg hunt
Radio recognition
2 tickets to event
Pot O'Gold Sponsor
$900
Grand Prize Sponsor - 2 available
Logo on marketing materials including bags.
Extra Social Media recognition
Business name on 200 eggs
Extra Radio recognition
4 tickets to event
Grand Prize Sponsor - 2 available
Logo on marketing materials including bags.
Extra Social Media recognition
Business name on 200 eggs
Extra Radio recognition
4 tickets to event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!