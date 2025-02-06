2025 She Rises Conference

General admission ticket includes She Rises event, breakout sessions, lunch, conference bag, registration badge, and giveaways. Tickets are non-refundable but transferrable. No onsite ticket sales. Ticket sale ends May 2, 2025.
Onsite Registration Ticket
$50
This ticket is for purchase on the day of the event and admits the ticket holder to all presentations. Lunch, conference bag, snacks, and conference materials are NOT included with this ticket. Agenda will be provided.
T-shirt
$20
Purchase a She Rises t-shirt for the event. Max of 2 shirts per order.
Unless you are buying extra t-shirts, do not select this option for the Sponsor complimentary t-shirt (s).
Vendor Table
$50
Purchase a vendor table to showcase your business. You must visit Herpantry.org to complete the vendor form and obtain approval before purchasing your table. Purchase non-refundable.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
The Bronze Sponsorship provides 1 complimentary conference ticket and recognition at the event. Sponsor recognition includes logo placement on conference website and program. Donation is 100% tax deductible.
Silver Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The Sliver Sponsorship provides 2 complimentary event tickets and recognition in the event program. Sponsor recognition includes logo placement on conference website and program, social media recognition. Donation is 100% tax deductible.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
The Gold Sponsorship provides 3 complimentary event tickets and recognition in the event program. Gold sponsorship includes logo placement on conference website and program, social media recognition, and company profile in conference program. Donation is 100% tax deductible.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
The Platinum Sponsorship provides 5 complimentary tickets, 5 complimentary She Rises t-shirts, and recognition in the event program. Platinum Sponsors will receive recognition in all event materials and sessions. This includes a full-page ad in the event program, logo placement on conference website, event signage, and promotional materials. Donation is 100% tax deductible.
Add a donation for Her Pantry
$
