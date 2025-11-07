STPS 40th Anniversary “Cruisin' for Conservation”

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About this event
Melbourne, FL 32934, USA
$
Early Admission for 1 @5p to a private tour with Mark Pieloch, owner of the beautiful American Muscle Car Museum @5p . Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual
Early Admission for 2 @ 5p to a private tour with Mark Pieloch, owner of the beautiful American Muscle Car Museum . Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual
Admission for 1 to the American Muscle Car Museum. Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual
Admission for 2 to the American Muscle Car Museum. Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual
Love Cars? Want to see how the owner keeps his collection of muscle cars in tip top shape? Would you like to see another 40 cars? Then purchase this tour where you will get a behind the scenes look at this state of the art "Garage"
2 tickets to the event
Express check-in
Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website
Acknowledgement at the event
4 tickets to the event
Display Table in the Museum
Express check-in
Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website
Acknowledgement at the event
6 tickets to the event
Display Table in the Museum - PRIME LOCATION
Express check-in
Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website
Acknowledgement at the event
8 VIP tickets to the event
Display Table in the Museum - PRIME LOCATION
Express check-in
Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website
Acknowledgement at the event
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