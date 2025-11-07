Sea Turtle Preservation Society Inc

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Sea Turtle Preservation Society Inc

About this event

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STPS 40th Anniversary “Cruisin' for Conservation”

American Muscle Car Museum 3500 Sarno Rd

Melbourne, FL 32934, USA

Add a donation for Sea Turtle Preservation Society Inc

$

Single VIP Admission
$200

Early Admission for 1 @5p to a private tour with Mark Pieloch, owner of the beautiful American Muscle Car Museum @5p . Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual

Double VIP- Admission
$300

Early Admission for 2 @ 5p to a private tour with Mark Pieloch, owner of the beautiful American Muscle Car Museum . Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual

Single General Admission
$100

Admission for 1 to the American Muscle Car Museum. Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual

Double- General ADMISSION
$150

Admission for 2 to the American Muscle Car Museum. Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne, soda and admission to the museum. Attire: smart casual

AMCM Maintenance Garage Tour
$50

Love Cars? Want to see how the owner keeps his collection of muscle cars in tip top shape? Would you like to see another 40 cars? Then purchase this tour where you will get a behind the scenes look at this state of the art "Garage"

KEMP'S RIDLEY SPONSOR
$500

2 tickets to the event

Express check-in

Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website

Acknowledgement at the event

LOGGERHEAD SPONSOR
$1,000

4 tickets to the event

Display Table in the Museum

Express check-in

Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website

Acknowledgement at the event


GREEN SPONSOR
$2,000

6 tickets to the event

Display Table in the Museum - PRIME LOCATION

Express check-in

Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website

Acknowledgement at the event


LEATHERBACK SPONSOR
$3,000

8 VIP tickets to the event

Display Table in the Museum - PRIME LOCATION

Express check-in

Recognition on social media (177K followers) and STPS Website

Acknowledgement at the event


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