Grand Rapids Amateur Lacrosse Association
2025 Shootout Vendor Deposit & Payment
37584 Otis Ln
Cohasset, MN 55721, USA
Vendor Deposit
$100
Nonrefundable Deposit
1 Day Fee
$75
1 Day Fee - $175, deposit will be applied to total
Weekend Fee
$200
Weekend Fee - $300, deposit will be applied to total
Deposit + 1 Day Fee
$175
Deposit and 1 Day Fee $175 total
Deposit + Weekend Fee
$300
Deposit and Weekend Fee $300 total
