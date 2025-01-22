As a volunteer, you will play an essential role in distributing hot, home-cooked meals and clothing to our community members. Your kindness and effort will help make this event a success and bring smiles to many faces.
As a volunteer, you will play an essential role in distributing hot, home-cooked meals and clothing to our community members. Your kindness and effort will help make this event a success and bring smiles to many faces.
Volunteer to Cook Hotel Meals
Free
We are looking for volunteer cooks to prepare hot, nutritious meals in advance for our Sidewalk Soup Kitchen event, providing sustenance and care to members of our unhoused community. Your culinary efforts will directly impact lives, offering warmth and hope to those in need.
We are looking for volunteer cooks to prepare hot, nutritious meals in advance for our Sidewalk Soup Kitchen event, providing sustenance and care to members of our unhoused community. Your culinary efforts will directly impact lives, offering warmth and hope to those in need.
Donor to Fund the Program and Food
Free
Your contribution will directly support the preparation and distribution of nutritious meals, ensuring that everyone who attends receives a warm and hearty meal. Additionally, your donation will help us provide clothing and other essential items to those facing challenging times.
Your contribution will directly support the preparation and distribution of nutritious meals, ensuring that everyone who attends receives a warm and hearty meal. Additionally, your donation will help us provide clothing and other essential items to those facing challenging times.
Add a donation for The Way You Give Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!