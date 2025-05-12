2025 Sigma Scholarship Golf Classic - Sponsorship Agreement

Bridgeville, DE 19933, USA
Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants Two (2) complimentary foursomes, including post- tournament reception Two (2) complimentary tee signs Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (1) complimentary foursome, including post- tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company name or logo on gift which will be distributed to all golfers. Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Company name to appear on event programs and printed materials and electronic media One (1) complimentary foursome, including post-tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Company to be advertised as awards sponsor and recognized at awards reception Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company to be advertised as breakfast sponsor and recognized at registration and pre-start breakfast arrangement Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company to be advertised at Cigar Station Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company to be advertised at Putting Green Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company to be advertised in select golfers' carts Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company to be advertised as hole-in-one sponsor at tee marker Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company name to appear in event programs and selected electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
For info on how to support, please contact us.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!