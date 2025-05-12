2025 Sigma Scholarship Golf Classic - Sponsorship Agreement

One Heritage Shores Cir

Bridgeville, DE 19933, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants Two (2) complimentary foursomes, including post- tournament reception Two (2) complimentary tee signs Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)

Golfer's Gift Sponsor item
Golfer's Gift Sponsor
$3,500

Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (1) complimentary foursome, including post- tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company name or logo on gift which will be distributed to all golfers. Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)

Lunch/Reception Sponsor item
Lunch/Reception Sponsor
$2,000

Company name to appear on event programs and printed materials and electronic media One (1) complimentary foursome, including post-tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)

Awards Sponsor item
Awards Sponsor
$1,000

Company to be advertised as awards sponsor and recognized at awards reception Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Company to be advertised as breakfast sponsor and recognized at registration and pre-start breakfast arrangement Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Cigar Sponsor item
Cigar Sponsor
$600

Company to be advertised at Cigar Station Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Putting Contest Sponsor item
Putting Contest Sponsor
$600

Company to be advertised at Putting Green Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Cart Sponsor item
Cart Sponsor
$600

Company to be advertised in select golfers' carts Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Hole-In-One Sponsor item
Hole-In-One Sponsor
$600

Company to be advertised as hole-in-one sponsor at tee marker Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$125

Company name to appear in event programs and selected electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

In-Kind Donation item
In-Kind Donation
Free

For info on how to support, please contact us.

Add a donation for Sigma Cares Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!