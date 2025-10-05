Hosted by

Art Link Co-op Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

98 Franklin St, Clarksville, TN 37040, USA

#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people item
#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people item
#1 1-hour photo session, up to 5 people
$150

Starting bid

The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. The certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options. | Donated by Boulay Fine Art Portraiture >> Boulay Fine Art Portraiture portfolio website


FMV = $1,500

#2 Private Wine Class for 20 item
#2 Private Wine Class for 20 item
#2 Private Wine Class for 20
$150

Starting bid

1) Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event [located in Brentwood, TN] that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. | Donated by Total Wine & More


FMV = $600

#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package item
#3 Music Package
$160

Starting bid

1) 4 Admission Tickets to the Ryman Auditorium Museum (Self-Guided Tour) | Donated by the Ryman Auditorium

*The winner will be mailed the tickets.

2) Recording, Mixing, Mastering and Distribution of one Song | Donated by Granny Sue Records >> Granny Sue Records | Record Label Company in Clarksville

3) Hatch Show Print Posters

Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 


FMV = $555

#4 2 Boat Tour Passes to the Lost River Cave item
#4 2 Boat Tour Passes to the Lost River Cave
$25

Starting bid

*Not Valid on Major Holiday Weekends

Donated by the Lost River Cave >> Home - Lost River Cave


FMV = $50

#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket item
#5 Art Basket
$100

Starting bid

1) 2 Hatch Print Show Posters | Donated by the Hatch Show Print

2) Art Supplies (Bag, pencil, art pad, and pens) | Donated by Jerry's Artarama

3) 2 visitor passes to Frist Art Museum | Donated by Frist Art Museum

4) 20, 8x10 Canvas & 10, 16x20 Canvas | Donated by Michael's

5) Easel | Donated by ArtLink

6) $25 ArtLink Gift Certificate | Donated by ArtLink


FMV = $325

#6 Stage & Studio Package item
#6 Stage & Studio Package item
#6 Stage & Studio Package
$60

Starting bid

1) *2 Admission Tickets for performances of Attitude or 2025-2026 season. | Donated by the Nashville Ballet >> 25-26 Season Overview — Nashville Ballet

2) Framed Artwork


FMW = $200

#7 Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit item
#7 Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate teatime the creative way with the Great British Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit. The ultimate sweet treat kit, which lets you sculpt and paint your own British biscuit-shaped coasters and personalized mugs to match. From custard creams to digestives, shape your favorite classic biscuits with air-dry clay, then bring them to life with paint for a truly one-of-a-kind set.


FMV = $100

#8 Chris Stapleton - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#8 Chris Stapleton - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#9 Gabby Barrett - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#9 Gabby Barrett - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#10 Bluegrass - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#10 Bluegrass - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#11 Jason Isabell and the 400 Unit - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#11 Jason Isabell and the 400 Unit - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#12 Bettlejuice - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#12 Bettlejuice - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#13 Coco Jones - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#13 Coco Jones - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#14 Santa Ana - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#14 Santa Ana - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

#15 Nightly - Hatch Show Print Poster item
#15 Nightly - Hatch Show Print Poster
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hatch Show Print


Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces. 

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