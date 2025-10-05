2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. The certificate also holds a $1,500 value at our studio, which can be applied towards larger wall portraits and upgraded finish options. | Donated by Boulay Fine Art Portraiture >> Boulay Fine Art Portraiture portfolio website
FMV = $1,500
Starting bid
1) Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event [located in Brentwood, TN] that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. | Donated by Total Wine & More
FMV = $600
Starting bid
1) 4 Admission Tickets to the Ryman Auditorium Museum (Self-Guided Tour) | Donated by the Ryman Auditorium
*The winner will be mailed the tickets.
2) Recording, Mixing, Mastering and Distribution of one Song | Donated by Granny Sue Records >> Granny Sue Records | Record Label Company in Clarksville
3) Hatch Show Print Posters
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
FMV = $555
Starting bid
*Not Valid on Major Holiday Weekends
Donated by the Lost River Cave >> Home - Lost River Cave
FMV = $50
Starting bid
1) 2 Hatch Print Show Posters | Donated by the Hatch Show Print
2) Art Supplies (Bag, pencil, art pad, and pens) | Donated by Jerry's Artarama
3) 2 visitor passes to Frist Art Museum | Donated by Frist Art Museum
4) 20, 8x10 Canvas & 10, 16x20 Canvas | Donated by Michael's
5) Easel | Donated by ArtLink
6) $25 ArtLink Gift Certificate | Donated by ArtLink
FMV = $325
Starting bid
1) *2 Admission Tickets for performances of Attitude or 2025-2026 season. | Donated by the Nashville Ballet >> 25-26 Season Overview — Nashville Ballet
2) Framed Artwork
FMW = $200
Starting bid
Celebrate teatime the creative way with the Great British Tea & Biscuit Coaster Kit. The ultimate sweet treat kit, which lets you sculpt and paint your own British biscuit-shaped coasters and personalized mugs to match. From custard creams to digestives, shape your favorite classic biscuits with air-dry clay, then bring them to life with paint for a truly one-of-a-kind set.
FMV = $100
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
Starting bid
Donated by the Hatch Show Print
Hatch Show Print is a print shop in Nashville, United States that specializes in printing concert posters using letter press printing and hand-carved wood pieces.
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