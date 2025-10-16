2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5925-B Dillard Cir, Austin, TX 78752

Sourdough making with Mrs. Hall item
Sourdough making with Mrs. Hall
$30

Starting bid

Interested in Sourdough, but too intimidated to get started? This item includes a living starter to take home, my favorite Sourdough cookbook and a hands on how-to lesson with your favorite ML1, Algebra and Geometry teacher!

Value: priceless

T-Shirt Printing with Mrs. Lenfest item
T-Shirt Printing with Mrs. Lenfest
$30

Starting bid

Details:
You bring your shirts and design - Mrs. Lenfest guides you through screen printing process!

At Studio Prep we are passionate about the role of all our unique families in shaping our students and our community at the studio. Winning this unique experience at our silent auction gives you the perfect opportunity to commemorate your family’s values and vision by designing and creating personalized family t-shirts together!

Value: also priceless

Cricut Cutting with Mrs. Lenfest item
Cricut Cutting with Mrs. Lenfest
$30

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Lenfest for a fun and creative Cricut crafting session! You will learn how to design and cut custom vinyl, paper, or iron-on projects using the Cricut machine. Whether it’s a personalized water bottle decal, a card, or a T-shirt design, everyone will leave with something unique they made themselves.
Includes all materials and a snack. Perfect for crafty kids or anyone who loves hands-on projects!

Raid the staff chocolate stash item
Raid the staff chocolate stash
$10

Starting bid

We know you know it's there. But you see that staff only label and have to practice the art of self control. Winning this auction item will allow you to raid the staff chocolate stash and take whatever will fit in your palm and stay in your palm during a 10 second dance.

Details: coupon for 1 time only raid. Must do a 10 second dance with 1 fist of chocolate and cannot retrieve what falls to the floor. Any floor chocolate will function as the chocolate tax for Ms. Forrest.

Value: the value of chocolate is in the eye of the beholder. Street value $1. Labor value $20. Privilege is priceless.

Jewelry Making with Sra. Gierke item
Jewelry Making with Sra. Gierke
$30

Starting bid

Make jewelry with your favorite Spanish Guide! Unlock your creativity with an exclusive jewelry-making session guided by Sra. Gierke, a skilled artisan. Learn the art of crafting your own unique accessories, including a custom pair of earrings and a matching bracelet. Perfect for beginners or seasoned crafters, this hands-on experience offers the joy of personalized design and wearable art. Bid now for a chance to create something truly special!

Value: Priceless time with Sra. Gierke :)

Ms. Sands and her harp item
Ms. Sands and her harp
$60

Starting bid

With this item you can create that bougie classed up event of dreams with the melodious sounds of Ms. Sands and her harp!

Details:One hour of harp music: background at a gathering, prelude at a wedding, special music at your church.

Value: $250

Spokesman Gift Tote item
Spokesman Gift Tote
$40

Starting bid

3 freshly roasted, whole bean retail coffees bags. 1 $25 gift card. 1 Spokesman tote bag. $85 value.

Brewtorium Gift Card item
Brewtorium Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Brewtorium. Thank you, Brewtorium!

Ice Maker item
Ice Maker
$10

Starting bid

Edgestar counter-top ice maker.

Book People Gift
$20

Starting bid

X Books and 20% coupon. $80 value. Thank you, Book People!

