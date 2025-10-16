2025 Silent Auction

We know you know it's there. But you see that staff only label and have to practice the art of self control. Winning this auction item will allow you to raid the staff chocolate stash and take whatever will fit in your palm and stay in your palm during a 10 second dance.



Details: coupon for 1 time only raid. Must do a 10 second dance with 1 fist of chocolate and cannot retrieve what falls to the floor. Any floor chocolate will function as the chocolate tax for Ms. Forrest.



Value: the value of chocolate is in the eye of the beholder. Street value $1. Labor value $20. Privilege is priceless.