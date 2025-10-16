2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Interested in Sourdough, but too intimidated to get started? This item includes a living starter to take home, my favorite Sourdough cookbook and a hands on how-to lesson with your favorite ML1, Algebra and Geometry teacher!
Value: priceless
Starting bid
Details:
You bring your shirts and design - Mrs. Lenfest guides you through screen printing process!
At Studio Prep we are passionate about the role of all our unique families in shaping our students and our community at the studio. Winning this unique experience at our silent auction gives you the perfect opportunity to commemorate your family’s values and vision by designing and creating personalized family t-shirts together!
Value: also priceless
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Lenfest for a fun and creative Cricut crafting session! You will learn how to design and cut custom vinyl, paper, or iron-on projects using the Cricut machine. Whether it’s a personalized water bottle decal, a card, or a T-shirt design, everyone will leave with something unique they made themselves.
Includes all materials and a snack. Perfect for crafty kids or anyone who loves hands-on projects!
Starting bid
We know you know it's there. But you see that staff only label and have to practice the art of self control. Winning this auction item will allow you to raid the staff chocolate stash and take whatever will fit in your palm and stay in your palm during a 10 second dance.
Details: coupon for 1 time only raid. Must do a 10 second dance with 1 fist of chocolate and cannot retrieve what falls to the floor. Any floor chocolate will function as the chocolate tax for Ms. Forrest.
Value: the value of chocolate is in the eye of the beholder. Street value $1. Labor value $20. Privilege is priceless.
Starting bid
Make jewelry with your favorite Spanish Guide! Unlock your creativity with an exclusive jewelry-making session guided by Sra. Gierke, a skilled artisan. Learn the art of crafting your own unique accessories, including a custom pair of earrings and a matching bracelet. Perfect for beginners or seasoned crafters, this hands-on experience offers the joy of personalized design and wearable art. Bid now for a chance to create something truly special!
Value: Priceless time with Sra. Gierke :)
Starting bid
With this item you can create that bougie classed up event of dreams with the melodious sounds of Ms. Sands and her harp!
Details:One hour of harp music: background at a gathering, prelude at a wedding, special music at your church.
Value: $250
Starting bid
3 freshly roasted, whole bean retail coffees bags. 1 $25 gift card. 1 Spokesman tote bag. $85 value.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Brewtorium. Thank you, Brewtorium!
Starting bid
Edgestar counter-top ice maker.
Starting bid
X Books and 20% coupon. $80 value. Thank you, Book People!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!