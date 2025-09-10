36th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show - Virtual Silent Auction

David Yurman Madison® Pearl Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Madison® Pearl Chain Bracelet
$1,750

Donated by Bailey's Fine Jewelry

David Yurman Madison® Pearl Chain Bracelet

Features Sterling Silver and 18k Yellow Gold with Pearl gemstones

$2,950 Value


*If the minimum starting bid for this item is not met by 1:30pm, this item will be moved into a Live Auction at the Annual Luncheon

Guthrie Interiors Fire Pit Table and 4 Chairs item
Guthrie Interiors Fire Pit Table and 4 Chairs
$2,000

Donated by Guthrie Interiors

Fire pit table with 4 chairs included

$6,000 Value


*If the minimum starting bid for this item is not met by 1:30pm, this item will be moved into a Live Auction at the Annual Luncheon

Tassels Private Shopping Party item
Tassels Private Shopping Party
$500

Donated by Tassels.

$1000 Private Shopping Party with merchandise split between 6-8 friends. Personalized Stylist. Beverages. Hors d'oeuvres.

$1000 Value


*If the minimum starting bid for this item is not met by 1:30pm, this item will be moved into a Live Auction at the Annual Luncheon

Coastal Current Boutique Private Party item
Coastal Current Boutique Private Party
$200

Donated by Coastal Current Boutique.

Private Party for birthdays, bridal parties or just an excuse to get together with the girls!

20% off in store for all guests (some exclusions apply), $50 in store credit for host. Plus Prosecco & Grazing Board provided.

$400 Value

Jarrett Bay Loaded Tote item
Jarrett Bay Loaded Tote
$170

Donated by Jarrett Bay

Handmade Woven Tote loaded with...

JB Beach Towel

Cinnamon Bourbon Poppy Popcorn

Flare Nation Lowball Yeti

Line Draw Silipint Cup

JB Marlin Visor

Vacation Sunscreen Products

Primal Elements Foaming Body Wash

Adrift Candle Co Diffuser

Stemless Topiary Glasses

Flare Nation Koozies

$340 Value


Hobo Stella Satchel item
Hobo Stella Satchel
$140

Donated by Harbor Specialties.

Black, Hobo, Stella Drop Handle Satchel. 100% Leather.

$278 Value

DP Designs Bracelet & Earrings item
DP Designs Bracelet & Earrings
$100

Donated by DP Jewelry Designs.

Handcrafted Sterling Silver Oval Twist & Gold, Smooth Link Bracelet with Lobster Clasp & Earrings.

$200 Value

Serving Tray item
Serving Tray
$75

Donated by Richard Wilkins.

Cherry Epoxy Serving Tray.

$150 Value

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$85

Donated by The Painted Chic Boutique.

Basket contains: Marlin Earrings, Candle, Throw, Beach Hat, Oyster Necklace.

$170 Value

Hobo Haven Tote item
Hobo Haven Tote
$125

Hobo Haven Tote.

Color: Truffle.

New/with tags

$248 Value

Ladies Anson Belt item
Ladies Anson Belt
$25

Donated by Kristin and David Ferree.

Ladies Purple Anson Belt with Gold Buckle.

$50 Value

J McLaughlin Purse item
J McLaughlin Purse
$140

Donated by J McLauglin of Wilmington.

Molina Leather Handbag

$278 Value

Amos Mosquitos Gift Certificate item
Amos Mosquitos Gift Certificate
$65

Donated by Amos Mosquito's.

Gift Certificate.

$125 Value

Ginny Gordon's Gift Certificate item
Ginny Gordon's Gift Certificate
$40

Donated by Ginny Gordon's.

Gift Certificate.

$75 Value

Tower 7 Gift Certificate item
Tower 7 Gift Certificate
$10

Donated by Tower 7.

Gift Certificate.

$25 Value

Cox Family Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Cox Family Restaurant Gift Certificate
$40

Donated by Cox Family Restaurant.

Gift Certificates.

$80 Value

JR Dunn Gift Certificate item
JR Dunn Gift Certificate
$50

Donated by JR Dunn.

Gift Certificate.

$100 Value

Blue Moon Bistro Gift Certificate item
Blue Moon Bistro Gift Certificate
$50

Donated by Blue Moon Bistro.

Gift Certificate

$100 Value

Sanitary Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Sanitary Restaurant Gift Certificate
$10

Donated by Sanitary Restaurant.

Gift Certificate.

$25 Value

DeepWater Boutique Gift Certificate & Bag item
DeepWater Boutique Gift Certificate & Bag
$100

Donated by DeepWater Boutique

$50 Gift Card, Ivy & Sage Products and Illume Candle.

$100 Value

32oz Hydro Flask item
32oz Hydro Flask
$25

32oz Hydro Flask Travel Bottle.

$45 Value

Bose QuietComfort Headphones item
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
$180

High-fidelity audio and legendary noise cancellation. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes, or create a Custom Mode and adjust outside sound. There is an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone to plug you in, even without a Bluetooth® connection.

Twilight Blue.

$360 Value

Artwork item
Artwork
$125

Donated by Sea Classics Trading.

32x47 1/2. Framed Canvas.

$250 Value

2025 NC Seafood Festival "Waiting at the Dock" item
2025 NC Seafood Festival "Waiting at the Dock"
$45

Donated by NC Seafood Festival.

2025 Commemorative Poster

"Waiting at the Dock"

Artist: Brittany Rawls Jones.

$95 Value

Meat Lovers Knife Set item
Meat Lovers Knife Set
$25

Donated by Gail's Kitchen Knives.

Meat Lovers Gift Set.

$55 Value

Downtown Barre Gift Bag item
Downtown Barre Gift Bag
$45

Donated by Downtown Barre.

(5) class pass, tank and koozie.

$85 Value

Youngs PT & Sports Performance Gift Certificate item
Youngs PT & Sports Performance Gift Certificate
$70

Donated by Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

Gift Certificate for $120 in Recovery Services & Hat

$140 Value

Made in NC Basket item
Made in NC Basket
$50

Donated by Spoondrift in PKS.

Basket filled with items made in NC.

$110 Value

Brangio Handbag item
Brangio Handbag
$75

Donated by The Pink Iris Boutique.

Brangio Italian Leather Handbag.

$150 Value

Liza Boyd Pearl Poncho item
Liza Boyd Pearl Poncho
$60

Donated by The Posh Pelican.

Liza Boyd Pearl Poncho.

$115 Value

Inis Gift Bag item
Inis Gift Bag
$75

Donated by Shore Decor.

Inis Gift Bag. Includes Lip Balm, Cologne Spray, Home & Linen Mist, Scented Seashell & Sea Glass, Shower Gel & Body Lotion.

$150 Value

Gold Dish item
Gold Dish
$75

Donated by McQueen's Interiors.

Gold Dish.

$150 Value

Ann Paige Jewelry Set item
Ann Paige Jewelry Set
$65

Donated by Ann Paige Boutique

Earring, Bracelet & Necklace Set

$125 Value

Green Amethyst Necklace item
Green Amethyst Necklace
$90

Donated by Queen Bee Joux LLC.

Green amethyst necklace with gold filled beads and clasp. May be doubled.

$180 Value

Cope & Co Mini Clutch item
Cope & Co Mini Clutch
$260

Cope & Co

Mini Clutch with short handle strap (& long strap) in Ruby Vegetable Tanned Leather


Tote Features

  • Approximate size:  8" long x 1" wide x 6" deep
  • Approximate volume:  50 cubic inches
  • Full-grain vegetable tanned, single piece body with hand stitched seams
  • Double rare earth magnet closure
  • D-Ring strap attachments
  • Integral riveted belt loops 
  • Optional monogramming and personalization included
  • Short Handle Strap included and you can always add straps separately to make this a cross chest or crossbody bag!

$520 Value


Purse & Bangle Bracelet item
Purse & Bangle Bracelet
$50

Donated by Dorsea.

Rafiel Purse with a Blue Bangle Bracelet.

$100 Value

Weston Farms Magnolia 28" Wreath item
Weston Farms Magnolia 28" Wreath
$95

Donated by Dee Gees.

Weston Farms Magnolia Wreath.

$195 Value.

Bask Hotel - 2 Night Stay item
Bask Hotel - 2 Night Stay
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by Bask Hotel.

Gift Certificate for 2 Night Stay.

$300 Value

Tote & Stationary...& more item
Tote & Stationary...& more
$148

Donated by Jake & Meta.

Stationary, Soaps, Notes & Wrapping Paper in a shrimp embroidered tote.

$288 Value

(5) Votives item
(5) Votives
$35

Donated by Treasures From Saltwaters.

(5) Votives. Fig, Lemongrass, Sandalwood, Driftwood scents.

$75 Value.

Sandy Bottoms item
Sandy Bottoms
$25

Donated by Treasures from Saltwaters.

(2) Sandy Bottoms. Contains (3) scented pillars, candle plate, sand, shells & starfish.

$50 Value

Medium & Small Candle item
Medium & Small Candle
$30

Donated by Treasures from Saltwaters.

(1) medium & (1) small Coral design candles.

$60 Value

Nautical Candles item
Nautical Candles
$65

Donated by Treasures from Saltwater.

(5) small nautical themed candles.

$125 Value

Shell Shadowbox item
Shell Shadowbox
$40

Donated by Treasures from Saltwater.

Shall Shadowbox

$75 Value

3' White Wire Crab Pot Tree item
3' White Wire Crab Pot Tree
$115

Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.

3' White Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree

$225 Value

4' White Wire Crab Pot Tree item
4' White Wire Crab Pot Tree
$155

Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.

4' White Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree

$310 Value

3' Green Wire Crab Pot Tree item
3' Green Wire Crab Pot Tree
$115

Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.

3' Green Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree

$225 Value

4' Green Wire Crab Pot Tree item
4' Green Wire Crab Pot Tree
$155

Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.

4' Green Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree

$310 Value

Oil & Acyrlic by Martha Suggs item
Oil & Acyrlic by Martha Suggs
$100

In Memory of Debby Fisher.

10 x 19 1/2" oil & acrylic canvas

Artist: Martha Suggs

$200 Value

Oil & Acrylic by Martha Suggs item
Oil & Acrylic by Martha Suggs
$250

In Memory of Debby Fisher.

32 x 48" oil & acrylic canvas

Artist: Martha Suggs

$500 Value

