36th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show - Virtual Silent Auction

Donated by Bailey's Fine Jewelry
David Yurman Madison® Pearl Chain Bracelet
Features Sterling Silver and 18k Yellow Gold with Pearl gemstones
$2,950 Value
*If the minimum starting bid for this item is not met by 1:30pm, this item will be moved into a Live Auction at the Annual Luncheon
Donated by Guthrie Interiors
Fire pit table with 4 chairs included
$6,000 Value
Donated by Tassels.
$1000 Private Shopping Party with merchandise split between 6-8 friends. Personalized Stylist. Beverages. Hors d'oeuvres.
$1000 Value
Donated by Coastal Current Boutique.
Private Party for birthdays, bridal parties or just an excuse to get together with the girls!
20% off in store for all guests (some exclusions apply), $50 in store credit for host. Plus Prosecco & Grazing Board provided.
$400 Value
Donated by Jarrett Bay
Handmade Woven Tote loaded with...
JB Beach Towel
Cinnamon Bourbon Poppy Popcorn
Flare Nation Lowball Yeti
Line Draw Silipint Cup
JB Marlin Visor
Vacation Sunscreen Products
Primal Elements Foaming Body Wash
Adrift Candle Co Diffuser
Stemless Topiary Glasses
Flare Nation Koozies
$340 Value
Donated by Harbor Specialties.
Black, Hobo, Stella Drop Handle Satchel. 100% Leather.
$278 Value
Donated by DP Jewelry Designs.
Handcrafted Sterling Silver Oval Twist & Gold, Smooth Link Bracelet with Lobster Clasp & Earrings.
$200 Value
Donated by Richard Wilkins.
Cherry Epoxy Serving Tray.
$150 Value
Donated by The Painted Chic Boutique.
Basket contains: Marlin Earrings, Candle, Throw, Beach Hat, Oyster Necklace.
$170 Value
Hobo Haven Tote.
Color: Truffle.
New/with tags
$248 Value
Donated by Kristin and David Ferree.
Ladies Purple Anson Belt with Gold Buckle.
$50 Value
Donated by J McLauglin of Wilmington.
Molina Leather Handbag
$278 Value
Donated by Amos Mosquito's.
Gift Certificate.
$125 Value
Donated by Ginny Gordon's.
Gift Certificate.
$75 Value
Donated by Tower 7.
Gift Certificate.
$25 Value
Donated by Cox Family Restaurant.
Gift Certificates.
$80 Value
Donated by JR Dunn.
Gift Certificate.
$100 Value
Donated by Blue Moon Bistro.
Gift Certificate
$100 Value
Donated by Sanitary Restaurant.
Gift Certificate.
$25 Value
Donated by DeepWater Boutique
$50 Gift Card, Ivy & Sage Products and Illume Candle.
$100 Value
32oz Hydro Flask Travel Bottle.
$45 Value
High-fidelity audio and legendary noise cancellation. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes, or create a Custom Mode and adjust outside sound. There is an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone to plug you in, even without a Bluetooth® connection.
Twilight Blue.
$360 Value
Donated by Sea Classics Trading.
32x47 1/2. Framed Canvas.
$250 Value
Donated by NC Seafood Festival.
2025 Commemorative Poster
"Waiting at the Dock"
Artist: Brittany Rawls Jones.
$95 Value
Donated by Gail's Kitchen Knives.
Meat Lovers Gift Set.
$55 Value
Donated by Downtown Barre.
(5) class pass, tank and koozie.
$85 Value
Donated by Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
Gift Certificate for $120 in Recovery Services & Hat
$140 Value
Donated by Spoondrift in PKS.
Basket filled with items made in NC.
$110 Value
Donated by The Pink Iris Boutique.
Brangio Italian Leather Handbag.
$150 Value
Donated by The Posh Pelican.
Liza Boyd Pearl Poncho.
$115 Value
Donated by Shore Decor.
Inis Gift Bag. Includes Lip Balm, Cologne Spray, Home & Linen Mist, Scented Seashell & Sea Glass, Shower Gel & Body Lotion.
$150 Value
Donated by McQueen's Interiors.
Gold Dish.
$150 Value
Donated by Ann Paige Boutique
Earring, Bracelet & Necklace Set
$125 Value
Donated by Queen Bee Joux LLC.
Green amethyst necklace with gold filled beads and clasp. May be doubled.
$180 Value
Cope & Co
Mini Clutch with short handle strap (& long strap) in Ruby Vegetable Tanned Leather
Tote Features
$520 Value
Donated by Dorsea.
Rafiel Purse with a Blue Bangle Bracelet.
$100 Value
Donated by Dee Gees.
Weston Farms Magnolia Wreath.
$195 Value.
Donated by Bask Hotel.
Gift Certificate for 2 Night Stay.
$300 Value
Donated by Jake & Meta.
Stationary, Soaps, Notes & Wrapping Paper in a shrimp embroidered tote.
$288 Value
Donated by Treasures From Saltwaters.
(5) Votives. Fig, Lemongrass, Sandalwood, Driftwood scents.
$75 Value.
Donated by Treasures from Saltwaters.
(2) Sandy Bottoms. Contains (3) scented pillars, candle plate, sand, shells & starfish.
$50 Value
Donated by Treasures from Saltwaters.
(1) medium & (1) small Coral design candles.
$60 Value
Donated by Treasures from Saltwater.
(5) small nautical themed candles.
$125 Value
Donated by Treasures from Saltwater.
Shall Shadowbox
$75 Value
Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.
3' White Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree
$225 Value
Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.
4' White Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree
$310 Value
Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.
3' Green Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree
$225 Value
Donated by Core Sound Crab Pot Tree.
4' Green Wire, Clear Light, Crab Pot Tree
$310 Value
In Memory of Debby Fisher.
10 x 19 1/2" oil & acrylic canvas
Artist: Martha Suggs
$200 Value
In Memory of Debby Fisher.
32 x 48" oil & acrylic canvas
Artist: Martha Suggs
$500 Value
