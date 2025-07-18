2025 Meet the Coaches Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 tickets to UFC 310 and Post Octagon Access pus $500 of Merchandise. December 7, 2025 T-Mobile - Las Vegas VALUE $6500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3-2-1 One Hour Photoshoot with all digital downloads, custom G photo frame, Gorman logo cutout, "big head" fan sign and Gorman logo Flag. VALUE $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
6 personal performance training sessions. VALUE $600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/Russell Rd. Shaker cup & Bag VALUE: $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VIP VGK Experience and GG gear. 4 Vegas Golden Knights Tickets of your choice Dates & Seats, includes Center Ice Club passes & Goose Island Lounge access VALUE $4200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NOVEMBER 21, 2025 7:30pm 2 -GAME TICKETS UNLV vs HAWAII. WITH Hawaii GEAR/ACCESSORIES VALUE $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Flowing Tide Pub Gift Card $200, Bottle of Tequila & Glasses to use at any location. VALUE $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mesa Dental & Emily Browner 50units BOTOX , $50 GC to LV Nails and Lashes & $200 GC for a Tattoo @Heart.Ink.Beauty VALUE $800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 $50 GC, hat and blanket. VALUE $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2018 BG Football Grad / Raiders #36 Kyu Kelly signed Raiders Helmet. VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
CNP GIFT CERTIFICATE $100
60 - Minutes of Court Time
Paddle and Ball Rentals
2 Appetizers
AND HEAD PICKLEBALL PADDLE SET VALUE $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dr Adam Persky @ Smile Sketch Dentists Custom mouth guard VALUE $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 Oil Changes, Bottle of Cabernet & Accessories. VALUE $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Full car detail from Mercedes- Benz of HENDERSON -925 Auto Show Drive Henderson. VALUE $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 GC to LV Nails & Lashes Sunset/Ft Apache. Free Month of all services offered at Rio Tan Summerlin Flamingo/Grand Canyon Plus Gel Manicure at home system & Accessories. VALUE $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
MAX CROSBY of the LV Raiders signed football and Accessories. VALUE: PRICELESS
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4- Raiders Tickets vs 49ers SECTION 327 ROW 3, Seats 3,4,5,6 Aug 16 @ 1pm VALUE $1000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 GC with Custom BHLV HAT VALUE $130
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 - SD FC Club Tickets vs Portland @ Snapdragon Stadium in SD Club 127 ROW 5 **Aug 23, 7:30pm VALUE $1400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Tickets to Raiders VS Chiefs Jan 3rd or 4th, 2026 *SECTION 317, ROW 8, SEAT 5 & 6 VALUE $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 BG Football Sideline passes 8/22 vs Centennial VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Sideline passes 9/5 vs Lone Peak VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Sideline passes 9/12 vs East St Louis VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Sideline passes 9/19 vs Mater Dei VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Sideline passes 10/3 Palo Verde HOMECOMING VALUE: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value $350 Full car detail from Fletcher Jones Imports -7300 West Sahara- Las Vegas Location
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One Individual Photo shoot Includes full session and edited high quality images. VALUE $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Night Stay in Brian Head House 5500sq ft 5 bed, 5 bath & Accessories VALUE $3500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 Night Stay in 2bed /2 bath townhouse Brian Head & Accessories VALUE $1000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by the DeCambra Family & ads Customs. Backpack , A XLShirt & AXLPants VALUE $160
auctionV2.input.startingBid
14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/ Russell Rd. Shaker Cup & Bag VALUE: $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/ Russell Rd. Shaker Cup & Bag VALUE: $200
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing