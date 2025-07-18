eventClosed

2025 Meet the Coaches Silent Auction

UFC 310 Tickets
$1,000

2 tickets to UFC 310 and Post Octagon Access pus $500 of Merchandise. December 7, 2025 T-Mobile - Las Vegas VALUE $6500

3-2-1- Photography
$100

3-2-1 One Hour Photoshoot with all digital downloads, custom G photo frame, Gorman logo cutout, "big head" fan sign and Gorman logo Flag. VALUE $500

Nash Performance Systems
$100

6 personal performance training sessions. VALUE $600

Inferno Hot Pilates
$50

14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/Russell Rd. Shaker cup & Bag VALUE: $200

VIP VGK Experience
$800

VIP VGK Experience and GG gear. 4 Vegas Golden Knights Tickets of your choice Dates & Seats, includes Center Ice Club passes & Goose Island Lounge access VALUE $4200

UNLV vs Hawaii Football Tickets & Asseories
$50

NOVEMBER 21, 2025 7:30pm 2 -GAME TICKETS UNLV vs HAWAII. WITH Hawaii GEAR/ACCESSORIES VALUE $500

Flowing Tide Pub Gift Card
$50

Flowing Tide Pub Gift Card $200, Bottle of Tequila & Glasses to use at any location. VALUE $400

BOTOX / NAILS & LASHES / TATTOO
$200

Mesa Dental & Emily Browner 50units BOTOX , $50 GC to LV Nails and Lashes & $200 GC for a Tattoo @Heart.Ink.Beauty VALUE $800

Ai Pono GC
$30

2 $50 GC, hat and blanket. VALUE $200

Raiders Kyu Kelly #36 signed Helmet
$150

2018 BG Football Grad / Raiders #36 Kyu Kelly signed Raiders Helmet. VALUE: Priceless

Chicken N Pickle GC & More
$50

CNP GIFT CERTIFICATE $100
60 - Minutes of Court Time
Paddle and Ball Rentals
2 Appetizers
AND HEAD PICKLEBALL PADDLE SET VALUE $200

Custom Mouth Guard
$50

Dr Adam Persky @ Smile Sketch Dentists Custom mouth guard  VALUE $250

Chapman Las Vegas
$50

3 Oil Changes, Bottle of Cabernet & Accessories. VALUE $500

CAR DETAIL Mercedes Benz of Henderson
$50

Full car detail from Mercedes- Benz of HENDERSON -925 Auto Show Drive Henderson. VALUE $350

Rio Tan & Chryo / LV Nales & Lashes
$50

$50 GC to LV Nails & Lashes Sunset/Ft Apache. Free Month of all services offered at Rio Tan Summerlin Flamingo/Grand Canyon Plus Gel Manicure at home system & Accessories. VALUE $500

MAX CROSBY Signed RAIDERS Football
$200

MAX CROSBY of the LV Raiders signed football and Accessories. VALUE: PRICELESS

RAIDERS vs 49ers Tickets
$400

4- Raiders Tickets vs 49ers SECTION 327 ROW 3, Seats 3,4,5,6 Aug 16 @ 1pm VALUE $1000

BIG HITZ BARBER GC
$25

$100 GC with Custom BHLV HAT VALUE $130

San Diego FC vs Portland
$250

4 - SD FC Club Tickets vs Portland @ Snapdragon Stadium in SD Club 127 ROW 5 **Aug 23, 7:30pm VALUE $1400

RAIDERS vs Chiefs Tickets
$200

2 Tickets to Raiders VS Chiefs Jan 3rd or 4th, 2026 *SECTION 317, ROW 8, SEAT 5 & 6 VALUE $500

4 Sideline Passes 8/22 Centennial
$200

4 BG Football Sideline passes 8/22 vs Centennial VALUE: Priceless

4 Sideline vs 9/5 Lone Peak
$200

4 Sideline passes 9/5 vs Lone Peak VALUE: Priceless

4 Sideline vs 9/12 East St. Louis
$200

4 Sideline passes 9/12 vs East St Louis VALUE: Priceless

4 Sideline vs Mater Dei 9/19
$250

4 Sideline passes 9/19 vs Mater Dei VALUE: Priceless

4 Sideline vs Palo Verde HOMECOMING
$250

4 Sideline passes 10/3 Palo Verde HOMECOMING VALUE: Priceless

CAR DETAIL @ FJI - Las Vegas
$50

Retail Value $350 Full car detail from Fletcher Jones Imports -7300 West Sahara- Las Vegas Location

Mikey Visions
$75

One Individual Photo shoot Includes full session and edited high quality images. VALUE $350

G Lending - Citywide Mortgage
$1,000

2 Night Stay in Brian Head House 5500sq ft 5 bed, 5 bath & Accessories VALUE $3500

G Lending - Citywide Mortgage
$250

3 Night Stay in 2bed /2 bath townhouse Brian Head & Accessories VALUE $1000

FUN FAN BASKET item
FUN FAN BASKET
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by the DeCambra Family & ads Customs. Backpack , A XLShirt & AXLPants VALUE $160

Inferno Hot Pilaties GC
$50

14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/ Russell Rd. Shaker Cup & Bag VALUE: $200

Inferno Hot Pilaties
$50

14 day pass for classes at Inferno Hot Pilaties/ Russell Rd. Shaker Cup & Bag VALUE: $200

