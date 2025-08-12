2025 Silent Auction

100 Club Office - TBD
The Black XM-42 is XProducts most popular Flamethrower. It is lite, easy to use, and loads of fun! You likely never thought you needed a Flamethrower until you shot one. The intimidating hiss of the pilot running, the mechanical whirr of the fuel pump, and the pure joy of the flame shooting 33' feet, will forever change your life. Guaranteed to entertain the whole family, and neighborhood!
Value: $499
Van Winkle, Special Reserve, 12 Year Old, Lot "B", Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Described as "a perfect combination of age and proof”, this award-winning bourbon is a superior choice for a pleasantly sweet bourbon to enjoy after a hearty dinner. It boasts an exceptionally rich and full-bodied flavor, no doubt the result of twelve years of proper aging in its barrel. Although similar to Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon, the extra two years given to this edition encourage the wheat to mature and embody an even smoother and more balanced result. Finish off your evening with an array of pleasant flavors upon the palette, with hints of brown sugar, sun-kissed fruits and deep caramel.
Value: $1,300
Gift card for any one item from Ariat.com.
Value: $999.95
Ready for dove season! Package includes:
Value: $120
Monitor game through any season with the Cabela's® Cellular Trail Camera. This trail cam system lets you see what's happening in the woods from miles away through your cellphone, courtesy of its LTE cellular connection and versatile Cabela's Mobile App. The camera's dual eSIM card works with either Verizon or AT&T cellular networks.
Value: $120
This football has been personally hand-signed by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. It is officially licensed by the National Football League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.
Value: $250
Time to tailgate! Package includes:
Value: $250
Ready for dove season! Package includes:
Value: $120
The William Chris Vineyards Chef’s Table experience at Hye Estate is an elevated experience featuring expertly selected seasonal food & wine pairings. During this tasting, you will be taken through five wines paired with housemade culinary creations that allow you to compare the wine before and after bites for a memorable and educational experience. (6 people)
10352 U.S. Highway 290 | Hye, Texas 78635 | williamchriswines.com
Value: $450
Ready to carry all of your gear. Package includes:
Value: $150
The loudest Turtlebox model, with party mode Rugged, portable speaker with premium, concert-level sound IP-67 waterproof Engineered for the outdoors: 100% drop, crush, & dust-proof 3-day battery life IP-67 waterproof, buoyant, and submersible.
Value: $730.00
Grant Mccasland Signed Basketball - Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Value: $300
Get ready for the lake! Package includes:
Value: $500
Ready for dove season! Package includes:
Value: $200
Hornady Alpha Elite® Lock Box lives up to its name, with groundbreaking security technology to protect your handguns and other valuables. Small enough to go into a drawer or under a car seat. (Gun not included.)
Value: $58
Join excellent Safaris in South Africa for an Impala and Blesbuck Hunt!
Package includes:
Additional information:
Extra animals, days, observers and hunters may be added from yearly price list. Standard terms & conditions for packages & specials apply. Visit www.excellentsafaris.co.za.
Excludes:
Value: $5,000
The griddle's enamel-coated steel lid helps protect the cooking surface from the elements in between uses. Also features a sturdy steel stand with shelves, a folding side shelf, a removeable side shelf, tool hooks on both side shelves, a paper towel holder, and 4 locking heavy-duty casters. Push button electronic ignition. 39.5"H x 71.6"W x 27.3"D. Weight: 124 lbs.
Value: $399
Austin's Premier Zipline — Adventure that is FUN for people of all ages. In addition to the zipline course, you will have all day access to our private lake front property located at registration, where you can picnic, play games, or relax in one of our hammocks. Reservations Required!
Value: $270
Ready for dove season! Package includes:
Value: $230
Josh Smith Texas Rangers, Baseball Certified autograph.
Value: $175
San Antonion Zoo - 4 Adult tickets.
Value: $159.96
Mijenta Tequila Añejo Gran Reserva.
Aged for approximately 18 months in four bespoke casks -- American white oak, French oak, acacia and cherry -- resulting in a complex, intense and exquisitely well-balanced flavor profile.
Value: $199.99
RoseWood Block & Co blocks are made of the highest quality and are hand-made one at a time.
Value: $250
Bliss basket for her! Includes a $55 gift card to Diamond Nails, $25 gift card to TeaNergy, $150 gift card to Gorjana jewelry, travel mug and candle.
Cane's family game night gift basket with Cane's $50 gift card, toy and t-shirt. Also includes a Bahama Bucks Paradise Party pack gift card, board game and card game.
Many of the barrels selected for the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel are aged in Warehouse C, which was built by Taylor in 1881 and proven to be an excellent aging warehouse. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.
The aroma carries lightly toasted oak, with dried figs and butterscotch. One sip brings flavors of sweetness balanced with tobacco and dark spices. The finish is just long enough to prepare the palate for another sip. The bottle itself is a likeness to Colonel Taylor's original design used over a century ago.
Value: $120
This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.
Include metal sign and coozie.
Value: $50
A solid all-purpose size. Holds overnight camp provisions for four people or drinks for a day on the water.
Value: $350
Super Real Backpack Cooler Chair with Speakers is the ultimate portable party box for outdoor enthusiasts. Combines a lightweight, easy-to-fold chair, a spacious cooler, and powerful Bluetooth speakers with a mini subwoofer for immersive sound.
Value: $100
Yuengling Lager Varsity Cooler Backpack. This versatile cooler is designed to hold up to 48 cans plus ice and doubles as a weekend travel bag that fits as a carry-on luggage.
Value: $130
Custom Heineken Cooler
Value: $100
Great for beverages, snacks or your catch. Storage for small tackle boxes, bait, rigs, knives and other tools.
Value: $100
The Cuisinart Petite Gourmet Portable Gas Grill delivers exceptional grilling performance in a compact, portable design. With 150 sq. in. of dishwasher-safe porcelain-enameled cooking space, it accommodates up to 8 burgers, steaks, chicken breasts, or over 4 lbs. of fish. The 5,500 BTU burner and twist-to-start ignition ensure quick, consistent heat. This small propane grill is compact, lightweight, and folds down for easy transport. Ideal for camping, tailgating, beach outings, or everyday grilling, this portable grill combines convenience, versatility, and performance wherever you go.
Value: $169.99
The Original Kettle®, invented by Weber’s founder, and loved around the world. Its ultra-durable, porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, while the dampers easily adjust for precise temperature control. With a One-Touch™ cleaning system for easy cleanup after a long day of grilling, the Original Kettle® will always be the grill built for everyone.
Value: $150
