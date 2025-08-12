Sales closed

2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 Club Office - TBD

XM-42 Flamethrower item
XM-42 Flamethrower
$200

Starting bid

The Black XM-42 is XProducts most popular Flamethrower. It is lite, easy to use, and loads of fun! You likely never thought you needed a Flamethrower until you shot one. The intimidating hiss of the pilot running, the mechanical whirr of the fuel pump, and the pure joy of the flame shooting 33' feet, will forever change your life. Guaranteed to entertain the whole family, and neighborhood! 


Value: $499

Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Year Bourbon Whiskey item
Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Year Bourbon Whiskey
$500

Starting bid

Van Winkle, Special Reserve, 12 Year Old, Lot "B", Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Described as "a perfect combination of age and proof”, this award-winning bourbon is a superior choice for a pleasantly sweet bourbon to enjoy after a hearty dinner. It boasts an exceptionally rich and full-bodied flavor, no doubt the result of twelve years of proper aging in its barrel. Although similar to Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon, the extra two years given to this edition encourage the wheat to mature and embody an even smoother and more balanced result. Finish off your evening with an array of pleasant flavors upon the palette, with hints of brown sugar, sun-kissed fruits and deep caramel.


Value: $1,300

Ariat - Any One Item item
Ariat - Any One Item
$200

Starting bid

Gift card for any one item from Ariat.com.


Value: $999.95

Dove Hunting Package #1 item
Dove Hunting Package #1
$50

Starting bid

Ready for dove season! Package includes:

  • Federal Top Gun Shotshells - 12 Gauge - 25 Rounds
  • Remington Oil Wipes
  • Real Avid Bore Boss Pull-Through Bore Cleaner
  • Cabela's Upland Dove Long-Sleeve Hoodie for Men size XL
  • Muddy Dove Bucket
  • Cabela's Heritage Camo Mesh-Back Dove Snapback Cap

Value: $120

Cabela's Cellular Trail Camera & 2 - 32GB SD Cards item
Cabela's Cellular Trail Camera & 2 - 32GB SD Cards
$50

Starting bid

Monitor game through any season with the Cabela's® Cellular Trail Camera. This trail cam system lets you see what's happening in the woods from miles away through your cellphone, courtesy of its LTE cellular connection and versatile Cabela's Mobile App. The camera's dual eSIM card works with either Verizon or AT&T cellular networks.


Value: $120

Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys Autographed Football item
Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys Autographed Football
$50

Starting bid

This football has been personally hand-signed by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. It is officially licensed by the National Football League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.


Value: $250

Tailgating Package item
Tailgating Package
$100

Starting bid

Time to tailgate! Package includes:

  • Bass Pro quad fold wagon
  • 2 stadium chairs
  • 24 can backpack cooler

Value: $250

Dove Hunting Package #2 item
Dove Hunting Package #2
$50

Starting bid

Ready for dove season! Package includes:

  • Federal Top Gun Shotshells - 12 Gauge - 25 Rounds
  • Remington Oil Wipes
  • Real Avid Bore Boss Pull-Through Bore Cleaner
  • Cabela's Upland Dove Long-Sleeve Hoodie for Men size XL
  • Muddy Dove Bucket
  • Cabela's Heritage Camo Mesh-Back Dove Snapback Cap

Value: $120

William Chris Vineyards: Chef’s Table Experience for 6 item
William Chris Vineyards: Chef’s Table Experience for 6
$150

Starting bid

The William Chris Vineyards Chef’s Table experience at Hye Estate is an elevated experience featuring expertly selected seasonal food & wine pairings. During this tasting, you will be taken through five wines paired with housemade culinary creations that allow you to compare the wine before and after bites for a memorable and educational experience. (6 people)


10352 U.S. Highway 290 | Hye, Texas 78635 | williamchriswines.com


Value: $450

Trailer Hitch Cargo Carrier & Straps item
Trailer Hitch Cargo Carrier & Straps
$50

Starting bid

Ready to carry all of your gear. Package includes:

  • Bass Pro Shops trailer hitch cargo carrier
  • 2 retractable ratchet straps

Value: $150

Turtlebox Grande item
Turtlebox Grande
$350

Starting bid

The loudest Turtlebox model, with party mode Rugged, portable speaker with premium, concert-level sound IP-67 waterproof Engineered for the outdoors: 100% drop, crush, & dust-proof 3-day battery life IP-67 waterproof, buoyant, and submersible.


Value: $730.00

Texas Tech Coach McCasland Signed Basketball item
Texas Tech Coach McCasland Signed Basketball
$150

Starting bid

Grant Mccasland Signed Basketball - Texas Tech Red Raiders.


Value: $300

Lake Life Package item
Lake Life Package
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for the lake! Package includes:

  • Bass Pro Shops inflatable 6' x 8' swim dock
  • Boat-size air pump
  • 2 saddle floats
  • 2 microfiber beach towels

Value: $500

Dove Hunting Package #3 item
Dove Hunting Package #3
$100

Starting bid

Ready for dove season! Package includes:

  • Cabela's Dove Vest
  • Cabela's Vital Take-A-Part Shears
  • Pursuit Hunting Stool
  • Mojo Outdoors Ultimate Dove Decoy Bundle
  • Cowboy's Game Washer bucket

Value: $200

Hornady Alpha Elite Lockbox item
Hornady Alpha Elite Lockbox
$20

Starting bid

Hornady Alpha Elite® Lock Box lives up to its name, with groundbreaking security technology to protect your handguns and other valuables. Small enough to go into a drawer or under a car seat. (Gun not included.)

  • Exterior: 10.25"H x 8"W x 2.75"D
  • Interior: 9.75"H x 7.5"W x 2.25"D

Value: $58

South Africa Impala & Blesbuck Hunt item
South Africa Impala & Blesbuck Hunt
$2,300

Starting bid

Join excellent Safaris in South Africa for an Impala and Blesbuck Hunt!

Package includes:

  • 1 hunter and 1 observer
  • 1 Impala and 1 Blesbuck
  • Full accomodation
  • Daily laundry
  • Meals & bottled water
  • Ph with hunting vehicle
  • Skinning &Field prep
  • Hunting licenses & permit fee

Additional information:

Extra animals, days, observers and hunters may be added from yearly price list. Standard terms & conditions for packages & specials apply. Visit www.excellentsafaris.co.za.


Excludes:

  • Airfare
  • Gratuities
  • Dip & ship/taxidermy
  • Pick up & Drop off fee - $300
  • Rifle hire @ $35 x 5 days
  • Personal insurance
  • Alcoholic beverages


www.excellentsafaris.co.za

[email protected]


Value: $5,000

Cabela's 36'' Propane Griddle item
Cabela's 36'' Propane Griddle
$200

Starting bid

The griddle's enamel-coated steel lid helps protect the cooking surface from the elements in between uses. Also features a sturdy steel stand with shelves, a folding side shelf, a removeable side shelf, tool hooks on both side shelves, a paper towel holder, and 4 locking heavy-duty casters. Push button electronic ignition. 39.5"H x 71.6"W x 27.3"D. Weight: 124 lbs.


Value: $399

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures for 2 item
Lake Travis Zipline Adventures for 2
$20

Starting bid

Austin's Premier Zipline — Adventure that is FUN for people of all ages. In addition to the zipline course, you will have all day access to our private lake front property located at registration, where you can picnic, play games, or relax in one of our hammocks. Reservations Required! 


Value: $270

Dove Hunting Package #4 item
Dove Hunting Package #4
$110

Starting bid

Ready for dove season! Package includes:

  • Mojo Outdoors Dove Game Bucket Seat
  • Cabela's Dove Belt
  • Pursuit Zonz Woodlands Tripod Stool
  • Mojo Outdoors Pick Stick Magnetic Shotgun Shell Retriever
  • Mojo Outdoors VooDoo Dove Decoy
  • Mojo Outdoors Dove Flicker Dove Decoy

Value: $230

Josh Smith Texas Rangers, signed baseball item
Josh Smith Texas Rangers, signed baseball
$80

Starting bid

Josh Smith Texas Rangers, Baseball Certified autograph.


Value: $175

San Antonio Zoo - 4 tickets item
San Antonio Zoo - 4 tickets
$50

Starting bid

San Antonion Zoo - 4 Adult tickets.


Value: $159.96

Mijenta Tequila Añejo Gran Reserva, 750ml item
Mijenta Tequila Añejo Gran Reserva, 750ml
$75

Starting bid

Mijenta Tequila Añejo Gran Reserva.

Aged for approximately 18 months in four bespoke casks -- American white oak, French oak, acacia and cherry -- resulting in a complex, intense and exquisitely well-balanced flavor profile.


Value: $199.99

RoseWood Block & Co EIGHT Cutting board & Custom Knife item
RoseWood Block & Co EIGHT Cutting board & Custom Knife
$80

Starting bid

RoseWood Block & Co blocks are made of the highest quality and are hand-made one at a time.


Value: $250

Bliss Basket item
Bliss Basket
$75

Starting bid

Bliss basket for her! Includes a $55 gift card to Diamond Nails, $25 gift card to TeaNergy, $150 gift card to Gorjana jewelry, travel mug and candle.

Cane's Family Game Night item
Cane's Family Game Night
$40

Starting bid

Cane's family game night gift basket with Cane's $50 gift card, toy and t-shirt. Also includes a Bahama Bucks Paradise Party pack gift card, board game and card game.

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Whiskey item
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Whiskey
$50

Starting bid

Many of the barrels selected for the E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel are aged in Warehouse C, which was built by Taylor in 1881 and proven to be an excellent aging warehouse. Each barrel is hand-picked and Bottled in Bond at 100 proof to honor its namesake.


The aroma carries lightly toasted oak, with dried figs and butterscotch. One sip brings flavors of sweetness balanced with tobacco and dark spices. The finish is just long enough to prepare the palate for another sip. The bottle itself is a likeness to Colonel Taylor's original design used over a century ago.


Value: $120

Buffalo Trace Whisky, Sign & Coozie item
Buffalo Trace Whisky, Sign & Coozie
$20

Starting bid

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.


Include metal sign and coozie.


Value: $50

Custom Miller Lite Yeti 45 Cooler item
Custom Miller Lite Yeti 45 Cooler
$150

Starting bid

A solid all-purpose size. Holds overnight camp provisions for four people or drinks for a day on the water.

  • Fits 54 cans (only)
  • Fits 37 lbs of ice (only)
  • One removable dry goods basket included

Value: $350

Custom Coors Backpack, Stool, Speaker & Cooler item
Custom Coors Backpack, Stool, Speaker & Cooler
$40

Starting bid

Super Real Backpack Cooler Chair with Speakers is the ultimate portable party box for outdoor enthusiasts. Combines a lightweight, easy-to-fold chair, a spacious cooler, and powerful Bluetooth speakers with a mini subwoofer for immersive sound.


Value: $100

Custom Yuengling Varsity Cooler item
Custom Yuengling Varsity Cooler
$35

Starting bid

Yuengling Lager Varsity Cooler Backpack. This versatile cooler is designed to hold up to 48 cans plus ice and doubles as a weekend travel bag that fits as a carry-on luggage. 


Value: $130

Custom Heineken Cooler item
Custom Heineken Cooler
$35

Starting bid

Custom Heineken Cooler


Value: $100

Custom Yuengling Igloo Bucket Cooler item
Custom Yuengling Igloo Bucket Cooler
$35

Starting bid

Great for beverages, snacks or your catch.  Storage for small tackle boxes, bait, rigs, knives and other tools. 


Value: $100

Cuisinart Petite Gourmet Portable Gas Grill item
Cuisinart Petite Gourmet Portable Gas Grill
$30

Starting bid

The Cuisinart Petite Gourmet Portable Gas Grill delivers exceptional grilling performance in a compact, portable design. With 150 sq. in. of dishwasher-safe porcelain-enameled cooking space, it accommodates up to 8 burgers, steaks, chicken breasts, or over 4 lbs. of fish. The 5,500 BTU burner and twist-to-start ignition ensure quick, consistent heat. This small propane grill is compact, lightweight, and folds down for easy transport. Ideal for camping, tailgating, beach outings, or everyday grilling, this portable grill combines convenience, versatility, and performance wherever you go.


Value: $169.99

Custom Yuengling Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill item
Custom Yuengling Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
$30

Starting bid

The Original Kettle®, invented by Weber’s founder, and loved around the world. Its ultra-durable, porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, while the dampers easily adjust for precise temperature control. With a One-Touch™ cleaning system for easy cleanup after a long day of grilling, the Original Kettle® will always be the grill built for everyone.


Value: $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!