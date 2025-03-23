2025 Silent Auction & Animal Experiences

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About this event
Admission with Animal Experience Tours
Get up close with the animals of Rooster Run during a guided Animal Experience tour! You'll ride in an ATV to visit different areas of the sanctuary, meet the residents, and hear their rescue stories from our team.
Please note: Children must be at least 7 years old to participate. Tours involve riding in an ATV and walking on uneven ground.
Spaces are limited and fill quickly—reserve your spot today!
General Admission
Join us for a fun-filled day at Rooster Run Foundation’s Silent Auction & Sanctuary Celebration! Your admission includes access to the event, silent auction, food and drink, and time to enjoy the beautiful grounds of Willow Farm.
$
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