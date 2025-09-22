2025 Virtual Silent Auction

The property is just shy of 1 acre with about ~125 feet of beach frontage so it's basically a huge rectangle sized property with heavy old growth tree/foliage on street side, providing privacy and a significant buffer/insulation from the road and unfettered beach access. This house is 20 feet from the high water mark on a pristine, white sandy beach. Because this property is almost right on the beach, the year round trade winds make it comfortable year round, and the trades and interior fans cool the house naturally without A/C. The beach is just on the North shore side of Kahana Bay, which allows for amazing fishing, kayaking, boogie boarding, snorkeling, stand up surfing, swimming, etc., with many of the toys for undertaking these adventures available on site for no additional charge (boogie boards, snorkel equipment, and sand toys) or locally available for rent at a nominal price. A total renovation was done in 2018 resulting in nice finishes throughout while simultaneously ensuring easy access to the amazing beach, which is secured by a gated entThis house is literally 15-20 feet from the high water mark on a pristine, white sandy beach, with a 600 sf deck to enjoy the view. Because this property is almost right on the beach, the year round trade winds make it comfortable year round, and the trades and interior fans cool the house naturally without A/C. The beach is just on the North shore side of Kahana Bay, which allows for amazing fishing, kayaking, boogie boarding, snorkeling, stand up surfing, swimming, etc., with many of the toys for undertaking these adventures available on site for no additional charge (surf board, boogie boards, snorkel equipment, horse shoes and sand toys) or locally available for rent at a nominal price. A total renovation was done in 2018 resulting in nice finishes throughout while simultaneously ensuring easy access to the amazing beach, which is secured by a gated entrance. The kitchen is fully stocked, with modern appliances both in the kitchen and laundry.

The property is only 5 minutes from the Polynesian Cultural Center, which is the most widely visited tourist attraction on Oahu, 10 minutes from Kualoa Ranch and Chinamen's Hat, and only about 35-45 minutes from Honolulu Airport and Waikiki/U.H. area, traffic cooperating. We have a caretaker available but he does not live on site. There are grocery stores nearby, both with easy access to the Windward side, as well as to the world famous North Shore beaches and surf, which have amazing surf during the winter months. The five star Turtle Bay Resort is about 15 minutes away, offering golf, horseback riding and fine dining. There is a local restaurant across the street for nights when you just don't want to cook. To confirm sleeping configuration suitable for your group, there is one king size bed, two queens, 6 twins in trundle or bunkbed configurations.-

*This is for accomodations only. No transportation costs are included

See photos here: https://www.pinterest.com/egonzalez0114/beach-estate-1/

https://www.pinterest.com/egonzalez0114/beach-estate