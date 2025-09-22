2025 Virtual Silent Auction

Your winning items will me mailed directly to you.
Starting bid
7 night stay - Escape to the quiet beauty of western Montana with a one week stay luxurious 7,500-square-foot vacation home.
Beautifully situated near the renowned Clark Fork River. Surrounded by the majestic Cabinet Mountains, this retreat offers stunning views, promising an unforgettable vacation experience.
see all the homes details here:
*This is for accomodations only. No transportation costs are included •
Starting bid
The property is just shy of 1 acre with about ~125 feet of beach frontage so it's basically a huge rectangle sized property with heavy old growth tree/foliage on street side, providing privacy and a significant buffer/insulation from the road and unfettered beach access. This house is 20 feet from the high water mark on a pristine, white sandy beach. Because this property is almost right on the beach, the year round trade winds make it comfortable year round, and the trades and interior fans cool the house naturally without A/C. The beach is just on the North shore side of Kahana Bay, which allows for amazing fishing, kayaking, boogie boarding, snorkeling, stand up surfing, swimming, etc., with many of the toys for undertaking these adventures available on site for no additional charge (boogie boards, snorkel equipment, and sand toys) or locally available for rent at a nominal price. A total renovation was done in 2018 resulting in nice finishes throughout while simultaneously ensuring easy access to the amazing beach, which is secured by a gated entThis house is literally 15-20 feet from the high water mark on a pristine, white sandy beach, with a 600 sf deck to enjoy the view. Because this property is almost right on the beach, the year round trade winds make it comfortable year round, and the trades and interior fans cool the house naturally without A/C. The beach is just on the North shore side of Kahana Bay, which allows for amazing fishing, kayaking, boogie boarding, snorkeling, stand up surfing, swimming, etc., with many of the toys for undertaking these adventures available on site for no additional charge (surf board, boogie boards, snorkel equipment, horse shoes and sand toys) or locally available for rent at a nominal price. A total renovation was done in 2018 resulting in nice finishes throughout while simultaneously ensuring easy access to the amazing beach, which is secured by a gated entrance. The kitchen is fully stocked, with modern appliances both in the kitchen and laundry.
The property is only 5 minutes from the Polynesian Cultural Center, which is the most widely visited tourist attraction on Oahu, 10 minutes from Kualoa Ranch and Chinamen's Hat, and only about 35-45 minutes from Honolulu Airport and Waikiki/U.H. area, traffic cooperating. We have a caretaker available but he does not live on site. There are grocery stores nearby, both with easy access to the Windward side, as well as to the world famous North Shore beaches and surf, which have amazing surf during the winter months. The five star Turtle Bay Resort is about 15 minutes away, offering golf, horseback riding and fine dining. There is a local restaurant across the street for nights when you just don't want to cook. To confirm sleeping configuration suitable for your group, there is one king size bed, two queens, 6 twins in trundle or bunkbed configurations.-
*This is for accomodations only. No transportation costs are included
See photos here: https://www.pinterest.com/egonzalez0114/beach-estate-1/
Starting bid
Timeless gold-filled hoops featuring natural pearls - versatile, elegant and beautifully refined.
Value $120
Starting bid
You will work 1 on 1 with Business Systems Expert Janet Morgan
Pre-VIP audit questionnaire + prep guide 4-hour private VIP session (virtual) Next Level Blueprint (customized system + implementation plan) Follow up coaching call (30 min)
You weren’t built for survival mode—you were built to thrive. This private VIP experience is designed to bring calm to your chaos by creating the systems, structure, and strategy your business needs to finally run smoothly.
Together, we’ll uncover what’s working (and what’s not), implement the systems that matter most, and set you up with the tools and structure to operate like the CEO you were meant to be. From chaos to clarity—walk away with structure, strategy, and a business that finally feels easy to run. $2000.00 Value
Starting bid
You will work with Systems Expert Janet Morgan because Every strong business needs structure—and this package gives you the foundation to build it right. Perfect for the entrepreneur ready to organize their offers and simplify their systems without the overwhelm. Together, we’ll clarify your core processes and build a custom Airtable dashboard focused on one area that will make the biggest impact (your task tracker, client pipeline, or content planner).
1-Hour Strategy Session to assess your current offers + systems Custom Airtable Template focused on one key area (tasks, clients, or content) Clarity. Structure. Momentum. Streamline what matters most—so your systems finally work for you, not against you. $850 Value
Starting bid
Work 1 on 1 with Executive Coach Sam Willing in a Working Genius session. Working Genius Assessment is a productivity tool that identifies a person's natural gifts in six areas: Wonder, Invention, Discernment, Galvanizing, Enablement and Tenacity. Unlike a personality test, it focuses on workplace activities, revealing which tasks energize you (Working Geniuses), which you are capable of but don't enjoy (Working Competencies), and which you find frustrating (Working Frustrations). By understanding these results, individuals can align their jobs with their strengths, reduce burnout, and improve team collaboration and productivity.
How it works. $1200 value
Starting bid
Stop waiting. Start AWAKENING.
ALIGN isn’t a pep talk — it’s a revolution for your next season.
This is where clarity collides with courage, where hesitation dies, and where your 2026 vision becomes unstoppable momentum.
You’ll leave with:
✦ A clear path for your goals and initiatives in 2026
✦ A fearless mindset equipped to crush setbacks and remove limitations
✦ The outrageous courage to take unstoppable action
✦ A community of like-hearted purpose-driven friends on the journey with you
✦ A transformation that trumps just being inspired- not just fluff, it’s the soul deep change you know you need to breakthrough
✦ Awakening who you were created to be
✦ A roadmap for radical change that removes overwhelm and gets you going
This isn’t hype. This is the blueprint for breakthrough.
ALIGN AWAKEN is where inspiration meets implementation and alignment becomes integrated. $599 Value
Starting bid
In this private Soul Blueprint Mentorship session with Anniston Riekstins — best-selling author, master numerologist, and transformational mentor — you’ll receive a personalized energetic reading that reveals your soul’s unique design, life path, and purpose.
You’ll leave this 90-minute session with:
Perfect for the woman who’s ready to stop second-guessing herself and start living her truth — magnetically, purposefully, and with ease.
Value $444.00
Starting bid
This is full studio branding shoot with add on shoot for your travel partner or a family add on. This will take place in the greater San Antonio, TX area. You will receive a full gallery release
Value $1200.00
Starting bid
Are you ready to create a life of purpose, joy, and alignment? Purposeful Pathways is a transformative program designed for those who are ready to reconnect with themselves, uncover their soul’s purpose, and navigate life’s transitions with clarity and confidence.
This holistic program blends personalized coaching with mind-body practices to support your journey of self-discovery. Together, we’ll break through limiting beliefs, tap into your intuition, and align your life with your deepest desires. Whether you’re starting fresh, pivoting in a new direction, or craving more meaning in your current life, this program will provide the tools and guidance you need to thrive.
Starting bid
Amanda's Berry Farm and Freeze Dried Foods presents: Freeze Dried Sweetness
Freeze Dried Montana Grown Strawberries
Freeze Dried Strawberry Icecream and more!
$50 value
Starting bid
Singer Songwriter Sarah Fui will help turn your memories, love story, or special message into a one-of-a-kind song written just for you. Through a detailed creative questionnaire, I’ll capture your vision, emotions, and inspiration — then craft a fully produced, radio-quality track in the genre of your choice: Pop, Country, Island Reggae, Roots Reggae, R&B, Hip Hop, Alternative Rock, or Soul.
You’ll receive:
A professionally written and produced original song
A personalized lyric sheet
A high-quality mp3 recording
Full licensing ownership — it’s 100% yours
Whether it’s for a wedding, birthday, brand anthem, or simply your story set to music — this is more than a song. It’s your legacy in melody.
Starting bid
Expert social media strategist, Jordan Reynolds offers:
A starter kit for creating content with confidence. Includes a tripod, clip-on microphone, portable creator light, and a 60-minute 1:1 coaching session to help you show up consistently and grow your online presence.
Value — $256
• 1:1 Coaching Session: $200
• Tripod: $20
• Light: $17
• Microphone: $19
Starting bid
This basket is a natural skin care lovers dream
The Rooted Willow has donated:
Sweet Dreams Magnesium Spray
Hebal Healing Salve
Whipped Tallow Face Cream (lavender and Ylang Ylang)
Whipped Tallow Lotion (Autumn Breeze)
Basket includes;
Eye masks
Lavender sachet
and other luxurious items
Starting bid
45 Minute 1:1 entrepreneur biz growth coaching session virtually, copy of Sales Tales book and ticket to Sales tales live in Feb 2026
Starting bid
Ready to feel stronger, healthier, and more confident—right from the comfort of your own home? This package includes five 45-minute virtual personal training sessions designed to help you take control of your fitness journey with expert guidance and customized support.
Here’s what makes this personal training package powerful:
Tailored Workouts
Each session is 100% customized to your goals, fitness level, and lifestyle. Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve mobility, boost energy, or simply feel better in your body, every workout is designed just for you.
Expert Guidance
You’ll train with a certified fitness coach who ensures proper form, progressive results, and modifications to meet you exactly where you are—helping you get the most out of every session.
Accountability & Motivation
Stay consistent and on track with a coach who’s in your corner. No more second-guessing your workouts or struggling with motivation. These sessions are designed to keep you focused, committed, and excited to show up.
Train Anywhere
All sessions are virtual, giving you the flexibility to train from home, on the road, or anywhere life takes you. All you need is Wi-Fi and a willingness to grow.
This is more than just personal training—it’s a personalized path to feeling your best, physically and mentally. Whether you're getting started or leveling up, these 5 sessions will empower you to move forward with confidence.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Stay on track, stay inspired, and finally follow through on your goals.
This 3-month accountability coaching experience is designed to keep you consistent with your nutrition and fitness—so you don’t just set goals, you reach them. Each week, you’ll join a private coaching call where we’ll review your progress, adjust your plan, and remove the roadblocks standing in your way. You’ll receive personalized meal guidance, fitness support, and real-time direction if you start to drift off course.
It’s not just a plan—it’s a partnership that keeps you focused, motivated, and moving forward.
Valued at $1500 this program gives you the structure, support, and accountability you need to hit your health and wellness goals with confidence.
Starting bid
Are you ready to break free from unproductive patterns and step into a life of fulfillment, success, and lasting change? The 180 Method™ is your opportunity to experience a transformative coaching journey designed for high-performing women ready to elevate their lives, relationships, businesses, and health.
This isn’t just another coaching program. The 180 Method™ 12 week coaching program offers a proven process that guides you toward healing, growth, and empowerment. Through personalized coaching, you’ll uncover your unique path to lasting change, with a holistic approach that includes understanding God’s role in your transformation.
Whether you're seeking 1:1 guidance or the dynamic energy of a group program, The 180 Method™ is designed to help you move beyond "dealing" and fully embrace healing and personal growth.
It’s time to make a shift. Step into your next chapter with The 180 Method™ and start living the life you’re meant to lead.
Your transformation begins here.
Value $1800
Starting bid
Donated by the Ambrosetti Family and the Ambrosetti Show - Let Her Out to Play!
About this item:
This is the ultimate in childlike play! I challenge you to share with businesses you know. Lets not only support foster youth, but then re-donate to a charity in your area to share Christmas with youth in your area!
Segway Ninebot eKickScooter -
Electric Scooter for Kids 6-14 (or compariable)
Skate, Sparkle, & Pop!
Children's or Adult Roller Skates with light up wheels
Pom Pom's for the said roller skates
Fun retro socks
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Custom 80's skate rink playlist
Just enough bubble gum childlike play and sparkle to bring out the kid in you!
Basketball Hoop and Basketball
Starting bid
Donated by the Ambrosetti Family and the Ambrosetti Show - Let her Out to Play!
Beautiful fire pit: OutVue fire pit table comes with 2 height-adjustable and 360° swivel grills which disassemble freely. You can barbecue, keep food warm or put pan to cook on them. The side of wood-burning fire pit is created with modern geometric cut-out design which catches firelight for creating fun shadows. The drilled design promotes airflow and keeps the fire strong. All sophisticated designs of the fire pits for outside are dedicated to the warmth and comfort for you.
2 Pendleton Blankets
Guide to the Night Sky
Compact Monocular Telescope
Custom Smores package
Starting bid
Experience a five-day, fair-chase spring black bear and Merriam’s turkey hunt on public land in Northwest Montana, hosted by Waypoint Outfitters. This exclusive package includes a professional guide, comfortable lodging, and all meals.
Dates of Hunt: April 26-May 1, 2026 or we can adjust to a 2027 hunt
Value $4000
