Community Catalysts

Hosted by

Community Catalysts

About this event

2025 Sip for a Cause Sponsorship

3125 Golf Club Rd

Howell, MI 48843, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Includes four event tickets, ad in program, listing on all promotional pieces related to the event, logo in program, and all signage at the event.

Food Course Sponsor
$1,000

Includes two event tickets, logo in program, and your name called and recognized during the serving of that particular food. Multiple sponsorships available.

Wine Sponsor
$500

Includes logo in program and your name called out during the pouring and introduction of that particular wine. Multiple sponsorships available.

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Includes logo in program and your name called out during the serving of dessert.

General Admission Ticket
$100

Features a welcome bubbly, two old world wines and two new world wines, appetizers, dessert from Ivy Table, and an inspirational program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!