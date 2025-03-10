2025 SIRTC CASINO NIGHT

Includes:
2 Event tickets
Special shoutout at event
Name/Logo on a sign
Social media mention
High Roller Sponser (5 available)
$750
Includes:
4 Event tickets
Special shoutout at event
Name/Logo on a sign at game table
Name/Logo on website
Social media mention
Lucky Ace Sponsor (one available)
$2,500
Includes:
8 Event tickets
Special shoutout at event
Name/Logo on a sign at game table
Name/Logo on website
Name/Logo on all promotional materials
Social media mention
Company Card or promotional item given to attendees (must provide item)
Couples Ticket
$150
Admission and chips for two.
Add a donation for Southern Illinois Regional Training Center
$
