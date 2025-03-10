Hosted by

Southern Illinois Regional Training Center

About this event

2025 SIRTC CASINO NIGHT

252 N Main St

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

Single player
$75
Grants entry to casino night and includes chips.
Card Shark Sponsor (4 available)
$250
Includes: 2 Event tickets Special shoutout at event Name/Logo on a sign Social media mention
High Roller Sponser (5 available)
$750
Includes: 4 Event tickets Special shoutout at event Name/Logo on a sign at game table Name/Logo on website Social media mention
Lucky Ace Sponsor (one available)
$2,500
Includes: 8 Event tickets Special shoutout at event Name/Logo on a sign at game table Name/Logo on website Name/Logo on all promotional materials Social media mention Company Card or promotional item given to attendees (must provide item)
Couples Ticket
$150
Admission and chips for two.
