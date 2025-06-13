2025 SJSU HOMECOMING BLACK FAMILY WEEKEND

Comedy Show FEATURING BENJI BROWN - (21+ Only).





READ THE FOLLOWING RULES CAREFULLY AS THEY WILL BE ENFORCED WITHOUT EXCEPTION.





MUST HAVE MATCHING ID AND CREDIT CARD USED FOR PURCHASE





TICKET PURCHASER MUST PRESENT THE CREDIT CARD USED FOR PURCHASE AND MATCHING ID.





*All tickets are WILL CALL





*PLEASE NOTE: There is a (2) item minimum PER PERSON (which can be any combination of Food and Drink)





AGAIN, the above rules will be enforced WITHOUT EXCEPTION.