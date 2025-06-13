2025 SJSU HOMECOMING BLACK FAMILY WEEKEND

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About this event
San Jose, CA 95112, USA
SAVE OVER $145!!
Visit www.bfwca.org for all BFW information!
While Tickets Are Available. DATES AND PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS!
- VIP BFW Weekend Pass INCLUDES
- Three-course Italian dinner, three pours and a wine/charcuterie - themed gift! (value $25)
- BFW Comedy Show FEATURING BENJI BROWN - (21+ Only). There is a 2-drink minimum per person (any drink or food combination). No cell phone use, photography or video recording is permitted during performances. (value:$50)
- BFW Victory Lap | 2k Walk & Health Resource Fair - All Ages
- BFW Silent Auction, Wine, and Jazz - (21+ Only)(value $20)
- BFW Spectator Pass Entry To Watch Spades/Dominoes Tournament - (21+ Only)
- BAN Tailgate and SJSU Homecoming Football Game Ticket - (All ages) NO OUTSIDE FOOD ALLOWED! FOOD VENDORS ON SITE! (value:$100)
- BFW Homecoming Afterparty - (21+ Only) (value:$25)
- Omega Day Party - (21+ Only) (value:$30)
- SJSU NPHC/BSU Step Show - All Ages (value:$15)
SAVE OVER $100!!
Visit www.bfwca.org for all BFW information!
While Tickets Are Available. DATES AND PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS!
- VIP BFW Weekend Pass INCLUDES:
- BFW Comedy Show FEATURING BENJI BROWN - (21+ Only). There is a 2-drink minimum per person (any drink or food combination). No cell phone use, photography or video recording is permitted during performances. (value:$50)
- BFW Victory Lap | 2k Walk & Health Resource Fair - All Ages
- BFW Silent Auction, Wine, and Jazz - (21+ Only) (value:$20)
- BFW Spectator Pass Entry To Watch Spades/Dominoes Tournament - (21+ Only)
- BAN Tailgate and SJSU Homecoming Football Game Ticket - (All ages) NO OUTSIDE FOOD ALLOWED! FOOD VENDORS ON SITE! (value:$100)
- BFW Homecoming Afterparty - (21+ Only) (value:$25)
- Omega Day Party - (21+ Only) (value:$30)
- SJSU NPHC/BSU Step Show - All Ages (value:$15)
Sat, Nov 8, 2025
Comedy Show FEATURING BENJI BROWN - (21+ Only).
READ THE FOLLOWING RULES CAREFULLY AS THEY WILL BE ENFORCED WITHOUT EXCEPTION.
MUST HAVE MATCHING ID AND CREDIT CARD USED FOR PURCHASE
TICKET PURCHASER MUST PRESENT THE CREDIT CARD USED FOR PURCHASE AND MATCHING ID.
*All tickets are WILL CALL
*PLEASE NOTE: There is a (2) item minimum PER PERSON (which can be any combination of Food and Drink)
AGAIN, the above rules will be enforced WITHOUT EXCEPTION.
General Admission to Jazz & Wine Tasting & Silent Auction
Elevate your Jazz, Wine Tasting, and Silent Auction experience to VIP. Included in this package is a three-course Italian dinner, three pours and a wine/charcuterie - themed gift! For the price of a dinner you'll buy anyway, help support the scholarship efforts of BFW and walk away knowing more about wine than you did before...and don't forget to bid on the Silent Auction items!
DATE AND TIME SUBJECT TO CHANGE. NO REFUNDS!
CASH PRIZES AVAILABLE!
Contact Tamra for questions (214) 869-3319
Spades Tournament Team Entry for 2 people, includes tournament afterparty entry. Rules and additional details will be provided prior to the tournament.
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Black Family Weekend's fundraising event. BONES AND SPADES TOURNEY WITH AFTERPARTY ENTRY!
It's an event like no other, and we want you and your teammate participants! 🎉
Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
DATE AND TIME SUBJECT TO CHANGE. NO REFUNDS!
CASH PRIZES AVAILABLE!
Contact Tamra for questions (214) 869-3319
Spades Tournament Individual Head-to-Head Entry for 1 person, includes tournament afterparty entry. Rules and additional details will be provided prior to the tournament.
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Black Family Weekend's fundraising event. BONES AND SPADES TOURNEY WITH AFTERPARTY ENTRY!
It's an event like no other, and we want you and your teammate participants! 🎉
Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
DATE AND TIME SUBJECT TO CHANGE. NO REFUNDS!
CASH PRIZES AVAILABLE!
Dominoes Tournament Individual Entry for 1 person, includes tournament afterparty entry. Rules and additional details will be provided prior to the tournament.
🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Black Family Weekend's fundraising event. BONES AND SPADES TOURNEY WITH AFTERPARTY ENTRY!
It's an event like no other, and we want you and your teammate participants! 🎉
Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
BFW Homecoming Afterparty (21+ only)
if you cannot attend 2025 SJSU Homecoming Black Family Weekend, please donate to support BFW Programs that help fund SJSU student artists, scholars and students in need to improve their quality of education!
With donors like you, we are also able to present a full weekend of events for SJSU alumni, students, staff, faculty, administrators, sponsors and all our family and friends.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!