2025 SKE PTO Silent Auction (copy)

Starting bid
New Vitamix Explorian 2.0 Variable Speed Blender w/ Accessories. Valued at $379
Starting bid
This camping basket is valued at $401 and includes: REI Gift Card -$50, 2-Go-Kit 5 tool mess kit, AreoPress Coffee, "Where Should We Camp Next" Book- Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisik, Gerber – Dime 12 Tool Multi-Plier, Adventure Medical Kit-Ultralight/Watertight Medical Kit.5, REI Medium Super Absorbent Multi Towel, REI Large Super Absorbent Multi Towel, Black Diamond Astro Headlamp, Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, Magical Flames – Color your Fire, General Medi First Aid Kit, Equip Travel Hammock, MalloMe Smore’s Sticks, Fire Blanket, Embark Hydration Daypack, Peppermint and Lavender Castile Soap
Starting bid
This movie night basket is valued at $141 and includes: $60 South Coast Pizza Gift Card, $40 Amazon Gift Card, 12 boxes of candy, 3 boxes of popcorn, 1 bag of AMC popcorn, 1 large popcorn bowl, 8 small popcorn bowls, and a new fuzzy blanket
Starting bid
This Spa basket is valued at $110 and includes: Bath Bombs, Body Butter Cocoa+Cacao Shea Butter, Body Butter Coconut+Avocado Shea Butter, Naturium KP Body Scrub & Mask, Lotion, Foot Masks x 2, Hand Mask, Face Mask, Massage Eye Mask, Lavender Epsom Salt, Candle, Vitamin C Shea sugar scrub, Nicole Miller Spa Essentials – body wash, body lotion, hand cream, Irish Spring Soap 2 bars, Strawberry coconut hand cream
Starting bid
This Coffee and Chocolate Basket is valued at $65 and includes: 3 bags of coffee (2 New England & 1 Seattle's Best), 1 mug, French vanilla creamer, truffles, Ghirardelli chocolates, Hersey kisses, and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Starting bid
Dash Compact Centrifugal Juicer. Valued at $42
Starting bid
This basket is valued at $235 and includes: $20 South Coast Pizza Gift Card, $25 Fandango Gift Card, Beat the Parents, Kollide, Taco/Cat Goat/Cheese/ Pizza, Hurry Up Chicken Butt, Set, Uno, Uno Teams, Family Cards Against Humanity, 2 Puzzles, Wordstorm, Otrio Deluxe, A fuzzy heart blanket, 7 boxes of candy, 2 boxes of popcorn, and Starbucks hot cocoa
Starting bid
Two general admission tickets to Wonderworks ($79 value). Tickets include WW Exhibits and Ropes Course.
Starting bid
Refill Coffee Cart Caffeinated Catering Service Package ($500 Value) *2 hour open coffee bar *Serves up to 60 guests *Barista on site to prepare fresh drinks and customize orders
Starting bid
Foothills Physical Therapy Group presents a Gift Certificate redeemable for One Orthotic Evaluation, One Pair of Custom Orthotics, and One Orthotic Fitting. ($500 Value).
Starting bid
Xul $50 Gift Card, Hat, Stickers, Koozie, and Pint Glass ($100 value)
Starting bid
Stanley's Greenhouse $25 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Sunsphere Scents Sampler Pack ($25 Value), 5 scents to sample from this local business!
Starting bid
Hot Worx – 1 week membership and resistant bands. Valued at $35
Starting bid
This basket is valued at $38 and includes: 2 sodas Caramel Popcorn 2 boxes of candy $10 Gift card to Proper Popcorn
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for haircut with any stylist ($50 value) and sticker.
Starting bid
This car wash basket is valued at $75 and includes: a bucket, an aqua-dry towel, car air fresheners, Armour all wheel & tire cleaner, Armour All cleaning wipes, Rain-X Ice scraper, Meguiars car wash, hybrid ceramic spray wax, 8 microfiber towels, microfiber wash mitt, and microfiber chenille scrub
Starting bid
Take home four Ice Bears Tickets to be used this season (expiring April 2025) ($100 Value).
Starting bid
Mood Ring Vintage $50 Gift Certificate. Check out Mood Ring Vintage Shop on Sevier Ave. You'll find a variety of eclectic, vintage, antique and unique items.
Starting bid
This Certificate entitles the holder to an all day experience running the school with Dr. Nicely. Dr. Nicely will also provide a fun lunch of your choosing!
Starting bid
This a 7 foot wide and 22 inch tall tropical palms “MINNI-MAX”, TROPICOOL PALMS MINNIDIP Pool. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
This amazing pet basket, donated by Southwind Animal Hospital, is valued at $130 and contains: 1 complimentary exam by Dr. Deborah Hick, 1 bag of greenies pill pockets, treat holding bouncy bone, Treat dispensing dog toy, doggie socks, collapsible water bowel, poop bag dispenser & poop bags, stainless steel cup
Starting bid
Renpho Shiastsu Foot Massager Lite. Valued at $75 ① 3 Knead intensity levels ② 2 Timers available ③ Optional Heat Function ④ 3 Air intensity levels High-quality pu leather. Suction cups help to hold the device in place better while massaging. Provided remote control allows you to operate the device with ease. Lightweight design makes it easier to be moved. Detachable foot covers allow for easy cleaning and help maintain a hygienic condition. One-size-fits-all design to accommodate men's feet up to size 11(US). Foot massage fits all people by improving overall blood circulation.
Starting bid
The Chefman All-Purpose Nonstick Classic Griddle provides 9.8 x 15.7 inch indoor grill surface and is the ultra-convenient griddle grill combo for all your cooking needs. Valued at $30
Starting bid
Valued at $52 Protect your eyes with this Forney Easy Weld 55731 black matte auto darkening helmet features 9-13 shade selection for ADF , Mig, arc welding helps to adjust from light to dark settings. External shade selector knob with grind option allows for quick shade modifications. Equipped with 5.97 square inches view area coupled with a 5 point adjustable geared headband design makes this welding helmet perfect for long sittings with no added fatigue.
Starting bid
This One Knox package is valued at $240 and includes a car magnet, one youth large and one adult medium red panda kit! It also includes 4 general admission tickets vouchers to a One Knox home game!
Starting bid
This Sauna House package is valued at $217 and includes a pass for 4 people to the mobile sauna house, 1 sauna house Nalgene bottle, and one adult medium Sauna House t-shirt. Located at Meads Quarry-3518 Island Home Ave.
Starting bid
This dinner & wine package sponsored by Baker Marketing Laboratory is valued at $160 and includes: one $100 gift card to J.C. Holdway and 2 bottles of wine.
Starting bid
This Kitchen Basket is valued at $242 and includes: Platter & Board cookbook, monkey peeler, $25 Kroger gift card, Wooden spoon set, hand towels, hand knit yellow dish towel, bamboo cookbook stand, bottle scrubbies, compost bin, doughnut maker, knife sharpener, farberware spatula & whisk, silicon green utensil set, cactus taco holders, masher and tongs, bamboo cutting board, & MNE textiles hand towel and napkins
Starting bid
This Kitchen Basket is valued at $270 and includes: a $25 hobby lobby gift card, mini toaster oven, pasta, animal cake molds, Iron cookbook holder, Jessica Seinfield cookbook, taco stands, trivet set, bamboo utensil set, silicon spoon rest, teapot, 3 pack spicewalla, pioneer woman mitts, pioneer woman dish towels, 3 pack dish towels, measuring cup, kinders seasoning, Vera Bradley "hello dahlia" print, mainstays kitchen utensils set, OXO silicone untensil set, CWC silicone utensil set
Starting bid
This Candy Basket is valued at $150 and includes: a gumball machine, 500 piece candy puzzle, Miscellaneous Candy including: Sweet tarts, sour patch Starburst, Hershey kisses, Nerd clusters, Air heads, Kinder eggs, jumbo suckers, Gum, Truffles, gummy worms, Milk duds, & Gourmet Chocolates
Starting bid
This Chocolate Basket is valued at $120 and includes: Reese's Headphones, Hershey's squishmallow, Cocoa Mix, candles, & Chocolate Candy including: Dunkin donut chocolate, Tony's bars, dark chocolate bars, & caramel truffles
Starting bid
This Holston River Paddle valued at $140. The Knoxville Adventure Collective downriver paddling adventures involve a quick shuttle to the put-in location. Once arriving at the put-in, guests will then take then a nice, leisurely float and paddle back to our downtown headquarters. Roughly 2-3 hour trip on the water. This is a rental and unguided trip. Go at your own pace and have a lovely morning or afternoon. Please call shop with questions!
Starting bid
Valued at $300. Knoxville Adventure will be offering a guided float down one of the most beautiful sections of the Little River. This trip will highlight the section of pristine waters in the wildwood area ending at River John's Outfitters. This is an incredible low-key paddle in the waters flowing directly out of the national park. This is calm water with a few ripples that our staff will help navigate. Our guide will give you a perspective on what makes the watershed such a unique ecosystem while providing a safe and fun trip.
Starting bid
Enjoy a shopping trip to one of Knoxville top shops located in Downtown Knoxville, Bliss on Gay Street. Place your bid on this $100 Gift Certificate!
Starting bid
Place bid on a $50 off voucher on Game Play at Top Golf.
Starting bid
Dogwood Arts presents the Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival on May 10, 2025. Take advantage of this experience with 2 tickets to attend. Valued at $120.
Starting bid
This basket is valued at $122 & includes: Frasier fir room spray, Exfoliating Soap Saver Bag, Healing Orange Basil Lip Balm, Kumquat Confetti, Lavender Herb Trio Soap, Lavender Patchouli Shea Body Butter, Solid Dish Soap Refill, Grapefruit, Sweet Dreams Aromatherapy Roller, Unicorn Sparkle Lip Balm
Starting bid
This package includes a hat and stickers from the OutLandish Adventure Festival coming up May 2 & 3, 2025. It also includes a deck of wildflower cards, whistle, Great Smoky Mountain Day Hikes Map, pickled oysters, and "whippoorwills" card.
Starting bid
This package is valued at $125 and includes a certificate for 1 hour stretch therapy session and a physio lab athletic t-shirt.
Starting bid
Coffee from local shop Mia Piccola Coffee
Starting bid
Place your bid on this $25 Gift Card from a local Knoxville favorite, Magpies Bakery.
Starting bid
Check out this Sevier Ave spot! Redbud Kitchen serves food for every tastebud: fresh, flavorful sandwiches, light, healthy salads, and warm, hearty, decadent entrees. We also offer vegetarian and gluten-friendly options, too. Place your bid on this $15 Gift Card.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Hive on Sevier Ave is offering a $100 gift card for purchase. Be sure to check them out.
Starting bid
2 interlocking storage containers.
Starting bid
Support a local shop on Sevier Ave. purchase this $25 Gift Card!
Starting bid
This package is valued at $500 and includes: a health consultation, two 1-on-1 training sessions, Inbody composition scan, $150 gift card towards membership, t-shirt, sticker, whey protein, and shaker.
Starting bid
This package is filled with a fun vintage wicker shelf.
