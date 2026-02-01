2025 SKE PTO Silent Auction (copy)

Valued at $300. Knoxville Adventure will be offering a guided float down one of the most beautiful sections of the Little River. This trip will highlight the section of pristine waters in the wildwood area ending at River John's Outfitters. This is an incredible low-key paddle in the waters flowing directly out of the national park. This is calm water with a few ripples that our staff will help navigate. Our guide will give you a perspective on what makes the watershed such a unique ecosystem while providing a safe and fun trip.