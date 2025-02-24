2025 SKIN! Art Show Sponsorship

Our highest level of Sponsorship, this sponsorship package has limited availability, and is available to sponsors who wish to be featured prominently on all SKIN! Art Show signage, promotions, print, and social media. This sponsorship includes: *20 tickets to SKIN! Art Show *Company logo displayed on website, print, and social media with links to your website & social media *Recognition and signage at the 2 day art show *Display Table to distribute promotional items at the 2 day show *4 passes to the VIP reception prior to the show opening night 40 food/beverage tickets for the show

