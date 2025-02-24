2025 SKIN! Art Show Sponsorship

This entry-level sponsorship package is great for local businesses who want visibility at an event expected to draw over 1200 art patrons to our award winning show.
This sponsorship includes:
*6 tickets to SKIN! The "Sexy" Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, printed, and social media
*Recognition at the 2 day art show
This entry-level sponsorship package is great for local businesses who want visibility at an event expected to draw over 1200 art patrons to our award winning show.
This sponsorship includes:
*6 tickets to SKIN! The "Sexy" Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, printed, and social media
*Recognition at the 2 day art show
Gold Sponsors' Package
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
This package is perfect for companies who are serious about supporting SKIN! Art Show while creating great visibility for their brands.
This sponsorship includes:
*10 tickets to SKIN! The "Sexy" Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, print, and social media with link to your website or social media
*Recognition and signage at the 2 day art show
*Display Table to distribute promotional items at the 2 day show
This package is perfect for companies who are serious about supporting SKIN! Art Show while creating great visibility for their brands.
This sponsorship includes:
*10 tickets to SKIN! The "Sexy" Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, print, and social media with link to your website or social media
*Recognition and signage at the 2 day art show
*Display Table to distribute promotional items at the 2 day show
Platinum Sponsors' Package
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
Our highest level of Sponsorship, this sponsorship package has limited availability, and is available to sponsors who wish to be featured prominently on all SKIN! Art Show signage, promotions, print, and social media.
This sponsorship includes:
*20 tickets to SKIN! Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, print, and social media with links to your website & social media
*Recognition and signage at the 2 day art show
*Display Table to distribute promotional items at the 2 day show
*4 passes to the VIP reception prior to the show opening night
40 food/beverage tickets for the show
Our highest level of Sponsorship, this sponsorship package has limited availability, and is available to sponsors who wish to be featured prominently on all SKIN! Art Show signage, promotions, print, and social media.
This sponsorship includes:
*20 tickets to SKIN! Art Show
*Company logo displayed on website, print, and social media with links to your website & social media
*Recognition and signage at the 2 day art show
*Display Table to distribute promotional items at the 2 day show
*4 passes to the VIP reception prior to the show opening night
40 food/beverage tickets for the show