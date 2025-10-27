2025 Skye Ranch Witches Ride: Silent Auction

Hosted by
Double, double, toil, and trouble - pour a dram and burst your bubble! This whiskey basket brews up bold spirits for those brave enough to sip under the full moon. Donated by John and Trudi Schutta - Value: $150
Turn your golf cart into a rolling rave! This 28” Bluetooth LED sound bar lights up the night brighter than a full moon over Skye Ranch. Perfect for witches who like to ride in rhythm. Donated by: Sarasota Golf Cart Sales ($500 value)
Why fly a broom when you can roll in style? Use your $500 Bintelli gift certificate to upgrade your ride - add sparkle, speed, or a sound system fit for a coven queen! Donated by: Bintelli Golf Carts
Dine like Sarasota royalty with an enchanting evening at the St. Regis. Fine dining, coastal views, and a little luxury magic await. Donated by: The St. Regis Hotel, Longboat Key ($250 value)
Grab three of your favorite ghouls and tee off at Laurel Oak. A day of fairways, fun, and maybe a few spirited shots - both kinds. Donated by Laurel Oak Country Club & Mickey and Marie Sparks ($600 value)
Where the mist rolls and golf balls disappear like ghosts! Enjoy a hauntingly beautiful round for four under the oaks. Donated by: Misty Creek Country Club & Mickey and Marie Sparks ($400 value)
Wrinkles beware! Smooth things over before your next spell-casting session. This $500 certificate will have you looking drop-dead gorgeous. Donated by: Dr. Kate Gerber, Orchid Dermatology
No mirror on the wall needed - this basket of high-end potions and polishes keeps every witch the fairest of them all. Brands Include: Kenra, Beauty Pie, Tree Hut, Sol De Janiero, Dermalogica, Ellis Brooklyn, Clarins, Elemis, Sunday Riley, Klorane, Colorwow, Verb, Elf and more! Donated by: Danielle & Jason Santana, Passionista Soul $1,800 value.
Even witches need clean floors. This Tineco S7 is smarter than your broom - dust, dirt, and pet hair don’t stand a ghost of a chance. Donated by: Danielle & Jason Santana, Passionista Soul ($700 value)
Escape the cauldron for a night in paradise! Let the waves, not the witches, cast the next spell over you. Value: $200
A frightfully delicious culinary adventure awaits! Enjoy bites from Owen's Fish Camp, Florence & the Spice Boys, Gilligan's Island Bar, TripleTail, Gecko’s, Pacific Counter, The Cottage, Flower Child, Casa Masa, Origin Craft Beer & Pizza, My Village pub (MVP), Siesta Key Oyster Bar, The Breakfast Company, RipFire Pizza, Another Broken Egg Cafe. Warning: may awaken monstrous appetites! ($790 value)
Tour the distillery, taste the spirits, and take home some treasures. Raise a glass and toast to the witches who know how to stir things up! Value: $70
One month of music lessons to unleash your inner rock star. Whether you shred guitar or wail like a banshee - this one’s for the bold and the loud! ($350 value)
Even witches know - when the familiar’s happy, the coven’s happy! Keep your feline’s lair fresh and spell-free with a year’s supply of World’s Best Kitty Litter. It’s clumpin’ magic without the hocus pocus! Donated by: World's Best Cat Litter. ($150 value)
Keep your drinks chillingly cold with the Cool Cat Cooler — the ultimate party sidekick! Featuring double-walled insulation, leakproof latches, and a built-in hose for easy pours, this high-tech cooler keeps the fun flowing all night long.
Warning: So cool, it’s scary! $400 value (Donated by Aleka Shunk)
