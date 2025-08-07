2025 Skye Ranch Witches Ride Sponsorship

Presenting Level
$2,000

~Sponsor Recognized at Witches Ride and Boos & Brews events

~Bar Sponsor (Logo Signage at Bar & Logo Napkins (must be provided))

~Two Boos & Brews Tickets

~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition

~Full Page Ad - Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature

~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (Presenting Level: largest logo)

~Gratis Vendor Market Booth (Select Your Location)

Platinum Level
$1,500

~Gratis Vendor Market Booth (Priority Location)

~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition

~1/2 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature

~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (2nd largest logo)

Gold Level
$1,000

~Gratis Vendor Market Booth

~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition

~1/4 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature

~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (3rd largest logo)

Silver Level
$500

~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition

~1/8 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature

~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (4th largest logo)

Copper Level
$250

~Skye Ranch Business Directory Listing (No ad)

~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (smallest logo)

