2025 Skye Ranch Witches Ride Sponsorship

~Sponsor Recognized at Witches Ride and Boos & Brews events
~Bar Sponsor (Logo Signage at Bar & Logo Napkins (must be provided))
~Two Boos & Brews Tickets
~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition
~Full Page Ad - Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature
~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (Presenting Level: largest logo)
~Gratis Vendor Market Booth (Select Your Location)
~Gratis Vendor Market Booth (Priority Location)
~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition
~1/2 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature
~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (2nd largest logo)
~Gratis Vendor Market Booth
~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition
~1/4 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature
~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (3rd largest logo)
~Private Homeowner's Group Biz Recognition
~1/8 page ad- Skye Ranch Business Directory Feature
~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (4th largest logo)
~Skye Ranch Business Directory Listing (No ad)
~Event Sponsor Signage at Registration Table (smallest logo)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing