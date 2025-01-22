Hosted by

South Lyon High School Project Graduation

About this event

2025 SLHS Spring Fling Dance

1000 N Lafayette St

South Lyon, MI 48178, USA

General admission
$20
Spring Fling Dance admission requires school or state ID for admission TICKETS will be sold at door, CASH ONLY NOTE: When purchasing, you may bypass the donation to support the platform with a custom amount of ZERO.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!