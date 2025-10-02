2025 Small Business Holiday Expo Silent Auction

Starting bid
This item includes DeWalt 6-1/2" Brushless Circular Saw (tool only, battery and charger sold separately) and DeWalt Brushless 3-Tool Combo Kit.
This basket includes TWO Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra 4-concert flex passes during the 2025-2026 season, two Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra t-shirts, and a Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra hat.
Win a $150 gift certificate to Munro Supply for a pump repair or service in the Munro Supply facility.
Grab your friends and enjoy a round of golf at Redlands Mesa Golf Course for four people (includes cart). Expires November 21, 2026.
Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Lilo and Stitch Beach House set, a Lego Spring Animal Playground set, a Lego Spiderman Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.
Spruce up your business with a brand new sign with this $1,000 gift certificate to Bud's Signs. Gift certificate good towards any commercial sign.
Enjoy delicious, fresh, and handmade pizza, salads and appetizers with this $100 gift card to Trailblazer Pizza Co. in Fruita, Colorado! Can be used on any menu item.
Win two beautiful landscape photos captured by Kenneth Redding.
This gift certificate to Carboy Winery includes a complimentary wine tasting for up to four people at any of Carboy Winery's four locations. Expires 10/01/2026.
This Husqvarna 324L 4 Stroke Gas String Trimmer is ideal for professional or large property trimming work. Courtesy of Orchard Mesa True Value.
This pet basket, provided by Chow Down in Fruita, includes everything you need for your furry friend including toys, food, treats, grooming supplies, and more!
Prepare for the winter season with this gift certificate to Firestone Complete Auto Care! This gift certificate is good toward any set of new tires. Certificate must be present to redeem.
Win this new Golf Pride Standard MCC +4 golf putter from Align, courtesy of CoorsTek.
Wear this beautiful Frederic Duclos Sterling Silver Pendant and Earrings set from Mesa Jewelers this holiday season! Includes cleaning solutions and cloth.
Dine in style with this $100 gift card to Moody's in Grand Junction.
Calling all baseball fans! Win 4 tickets (first level) to one Colorado Rockies game in the 2026 season. First come first served, based upon availability
This Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Marvel Endgame Final Battle set, a Lego Friends Heartlake City Pizzeria set, a F1 Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.
Add a staple piece to your collection with this handmade red Cashmere scarf from Zepher of GJ.
This item includes concrete pavers (made from recycled plastics and traditional concrete mix) provided by SURPStone. Pictured in a 6x7ft configuration. Installation not included.
Enjoy a delicious dinner at Bin 707 with this $150 Bin 707 gift card! Courtesy of Big Horn Enginnering.
This light blue Yeti cooler is perfect for keeping food and drinks cold during those weekend camping trips. A blanket, game, and snacks are included with the Yeti cooler.
Enjoy this beautiful Sterling Silver Colorado National Monument Necklace, courtesy of Zack of Diamonds Jewelry Co. in downtown Grand Junction.
The winner of this certificate is entitle to have either a Colorado or American flag flown over the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver on a day of their choice. The flag may be flown to recognize a person, special date, or other occasion.
Enjoy delicious pizza and drinks with this $100 gift card to Hot Tomato! Courtesy of Big Horn Engineering.
Enjoy 4 reserved seats for one JUCO game for the 2026 JUCO tournament, courtesy of Home Loan.
This small antique end table is made of solid Asian regional exotic wood and has brass hardware, brass inlay details, and a glass top. Height: 22 1/2". Width: 24". Depth: 12 1/2".
Win a custom logo and brand package, courtesy of Kreative Depot! This package includes two 30-minute design consultations, complete logo design with custom colors and fonts, ADA compliant brand, and a complete logo file package including PNG, JPG, SVG, and AI file types totaling a $1,500 value!
